Roy ripped off a 58-foot one-time slapper with 2:01 remaining in regulation to pull the Kings into a 3-3 tie and force the OT. The strike came with Jonathan Quick out of the LA net in favor of an extra attacker.

After Matt Roy’s goal pulled the Kings into a 3—3 tie late in the third, Anze Kopitar scored with 1:37 remaining in overtime, leading LA to a 4-3 win at the Garden.

The Bruins continued to piece their game back together Tuesday night, moved to a 3-2 lead early in the third, then saw their reconstruction get knocked to the ground by the late-surging LA Kings.

The loss was the sixth in their last seven games (1-4-2) for the Bruins who snapped a winless skid Saturday night with a win over the Pantthers.

Patrice Bergeron, Danton Heinen, and Brandon Carlo scored for the Bruins. Carlo’s goal, his third this season, broke a 2—2 tie early in the third period.

The Bruins return to work at the Garden Thursday night at the Garden, the second of four straight home games prior to the upcoming holiday break.

Carlo was helped on his goal by King defender Roy, who blocked his goalie’s vision on an otherwise clear, easy shot by the Bruins defender. Roy was unnecessarily parked too close to Quick and Carlo’s shot, meant simply to put a puck around the net, was in the net for the 3-2 lead with 1:24 gone in the third period.

First shot of the night went in for the Kings, not long after the Bruins were charged with a penalty for too many men on the ice. Left open in the high slot on the power play, Jeff Carter snapped off a long wrister and Blake Lizotte provided the front porch redirect on Tuukka Rask. Crowns, 1-0, with only 2:17 burned off the clock.

Not the start Rask wanted. He entered the might mired in a 0-2-1 losing streak. He needs to be sharper off the hop — even if he is facing a power play.

The Bruins needed nearly the remainder of the period to get even, 1-1, with a power-play strike of their own. Heinen provided the equalizer, with a clever right boot redirect of a Brad Marchand dish from the left wing circle. The refs first made certain, via video, that Heinen had not used a distinct kicking motion to guide the puck by Quick. After the forensic check, the goal stood, No. 6 this season for Heinen.

The assist was No. 33 this season for Marchand, who began the night ranked fourth overall in the league for “helpers.” He now has picked up at least one assist in his last five games. Earlier this season, the Li’l Ball o’Hate went 12 straight games with at least one helper, collecting a total of 18 over that stretch.

Bruce Cassidy changed up his D pairings in the second, reuniting the Zdeno Chara- Carlo duo from Carlo’s rookie year. That put the goal-less Charlie McAvoy with Torey Krug. It was a move made, in part, to try to buy McAvoy some more shooting room.

The Kings moved to a 2-1 lead only 2:45 into the second with the help of a power play — the Boston power play. Working up front on the PK, Adrian Kempe broke in alone from the blue line, with David Pastrnak in pursuit, and he tucked a doorstep backhander through Rask’s five-hole for his fifth goal of the season.

Bergeron pulled the Bruins even for a second time, 2-2, midway through the second, connectig on a sweeping wrist shot at 10:44. Rare for Bergeron to shoot from long-range (approx. 40 feet), likely an indication the bench was encouraging more shots and less playmaking.

With 5:00 remaining in the second period, Matt Grzelcyk skated to the Boston bench, appearing to favor a shoulder or a wrist, likely from a slash. When he finally took a seat, the ex-BU blueliner emphatically slammed the bench door.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.