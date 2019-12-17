Hall, 28, was rumored in trade for the last six weeks, and the alleged lead suitors included just about everyone but the Bruins.

Hall’s name was front and center in Boston in the months leading to the June 2010 draft, when the Bruins owned the No. 2 pick. Hall went No. 1 to Edmonton and the Bruins were left with Tyler Seguin in the second spot.

No one expected Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, now in his fifth season calling the shots, to be in too deep on the trade talks for Taylor Hall, who was dealt Tuesday from the Devils to the Coyotes.

Keep in mind, however, such was the read around the league in February 2017, when Sweeney swooped in out of nowhere on the morning of the deadline and plucked Rick Nash, the hottest name on the trade block, to join the Bruins for the playoff run. Nash proved a good fit off the hop, but yet another concussion, what would be the last of his career, hindered his production in his short time in Boston and led to his retirement that summer at age 34.

Sweeney had to be interested in Hall, who only some 18 months ago was named the league MVP after his career-high 93-point season with the Devils. The Bruins still need help with secondary scoring and Hall is young, strong, and eager to build his postseason bona fides, after six years of DNQs with Edmonton and then only five playoff games in his three seasons in Newark.

Hall, like Nash, would have been a prime fit to ride with David Krejci on the Bruins’ second line, with coach Bruce Cassidy left to figure which wing would suit him best. If on left, then Jake DeBrusk would have flipped to right or shifted down to a third line. If right, Charlie Coyle would have been free to return to pivoting a third line, a spot where he was beginning to thrive until a blip in the club’s overall offense recently forced Cassidy to move him up to Krejci’s right side — where he slotted again Tuesday night with the Kings in town.

“I like that he’s a proven NHL player that can put up points,” Cassidy said, explaining the pluses and minuses of moving Coyle higher on the food chain. “He goes into that line playing with guys used to manufacturing offense.”

Coyle is a top-six talent, and the Boston roster has a number of young forwards, such as Danton Heinen, Anders Bjork, Brett Ritchie, and the injured Karson Kuhlman, who are still trying to prove they have that kind of offensive heft and finish in their games. Coyle is more valuable as a puck-possessing center, able to hold the zone and distribute, but his size and pedigree made him the logical one to move up in the order. That versatility was why Sweeney was willing to surrender prospect Ryan Donato at last February’s trade deadline to bring Coyle to Boston from Minnesota.

“The one thing Coyle does is give you a little more experience at that position,” noted Cassidy. “He knows the expectation a top-six player should be meeting. What we lose is a guy who can drive a third line with younger guys on his wings.”

In Coyle’s absence in the No. 3 hole, Sean Kuraly has the chance to take over that pivot position. He began Tuesday night between Bjork and Heinen.

“Hopefully, Sean can grab that role and go with it,” said Cassidy.

But ideally, Kuraly remains the center workhorse on the No. 4 line and Coyle eventually returns to tutor in residence assigned to develop wings as the No. 3 center.

Hall would have arrived in Boston just as Nash did, a proven commodity, albeit not as prolific as Nash, on the second line. For a club with an aging core, specifically 30-something centers Patrice Bergeron and Krejci, his addition in the top six would be an invaluable boost. How many more Stanley Cup runs does this core have left? No answer to that. But Hall’s presence would have improved the immediate chances.

Would they have won Game 7 of the Cup Final vs. the Blues with Hall in the lineup last June? Again, no answer. But better odds.

Like his aggressive play to get Nash, Sweeney’s play for Hall would have been as a rental, which is how the market shaped up the last few days for the grinding, 6-foot-1-inch power forward.

The Nash rental in February 2018 ended up costing Sweeney five players: Ryan Lindgren, Ryan Spooner, Matt Beleskey, Jacob Bernard-Docker (a first-round pick in 2018), and Massimo Rizzo (seventh round in 2019).

Beleskey was addition by subtraction, folded into the deal as a way of the Bruins finally moving the failed free agent off the books. Spooner flopped after signing a two-year extension on Broadway and now plays in Russia. Lindgren has found steady work on the Rangers blue line this season. TBA on the two draft picks.

■ Even amid the drudgery of what appears to be another lottery-pick season for the Kings, elite center Anze Kopitar continues to produce at a near point-per-game pace: 35 games: 13-18—31 prior to the Garden visit. He is the Bergy of the West, though a more prolific scorer (919 career points to Bergeron’s 840). Kopitar has two Selkes as the game’s top defensive forward, while Bergeron shares a record four Selkes with ex-Canadiens great Bob Gainey (who celebrated his 66th birthday last week).

■ Prior to Tuesday, the Kings had gone 4-5-1 in their last 10 games, including a 4-2 win over the Red Wings in Detroit on Sunday. The Kings were 3-0-1 in their last four, with Tyler Toffoli 3-4—7 over that stretch.

■ David Pastrnak looked more like Pasta Perfect on Saturday, potting two goals (one an empty-netter) in the 4-2 win over the Panthers in Florida. As of Tuesday morning he still had the NHL goal-scoring lead (28), followed by North Chelmsford’s Jack Eichel (23), and Leon Draisaitl and Alex Ovechkin (each with 21). Pastrnak and Eichel share the sheet next on Dec. 27, when the Bruins visit the Sabres in their first game after the brief holiday break.

■ The Bruins record under Cassidy prior to faceoff Tuesday: 138-59-28 (.676). With 48 points banked in the first 34 games this season, the Bruins can go .500 the rest of the way and still finish with 96 points — and secure their fourth consecutive playoff berth under Cassidy’s direction.

