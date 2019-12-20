“Obviously upset there,” said Bjork. “Definitely thought I had that one. It was a great save. Probably learn from it, maybe keep it low when the goalie’s diving for it. Hopefully that’ll go in next time.”

It was what he said afterward, following the Bruins’ seventh loss in eight games, that was encouraging.

Anders Bjork began to raise his stick, thinking he had put the Bruins ahead by snapping home a one-timer. When he saw Islanders netminder Semyon Varlamov made a spectacular diving stop, denying him his second goal of the game, he couldn’t believe it.

Young wingers used to producing can sag when they’re not hitting paydirt. Bjork, 23, has been humbled by two years of shoulder injuries, his days as a Notre Dame star seeming long ago. But he is a restricted free agent-to-be, on the verge of his second contract. Before Thursday, he hadn’t scored in 11 games.

Frustration? Bjork had an overtime breakaway in Tuesday’s loss to the Kings, but hit netminder Jonathan Quick’s arm.

“I was like, ‘Holy cow,’ ” he said of that chance.

The drought, he said, was “definitely in your mind, but you work on other things. You’ve just gotta stick with it. I try to learn from things . . . and have more confidence for next time.”

On Thursday, Bjork’s mood was lifted by his first-period strike, when he attacked the net and sent a quick snapshot past Varlamov’s blocker. He showed plenty of poise elsewhere.

Coach Bruce Cassidy trusted him with the first shift on overtime of the 3-2 shootout loss. He was also the first forward on the Bruins’ first penalty kill of the night, spending 1:10 killing the minor. He’s earning trust, even if the numbers aren’t eye-popping (5-5—10 in 28 games).

“Chipping away at it,” he said. “It’s good to see. It’s good for my confidence . . . There’s a lot more I can do. I think I can elevate my game more, and be more hungry, so I can help this team a little more offensively.”

He’s another relative newcomer learning from watching veterans like Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand.

“You see how they do it, especially when things aren’t going well. They’re putting in extra work and are hungry to improve,” he said. “It’s on me and guys in similar situations as me to follow their lead.”

It’s his time

Charlie McAvoy played one of his best games of the season Thursday. No, he didn’t score (0-12—12 for the year), but he should have had an assist on Bjork’s would-be goal late in the second period, after he wheeled around the net and threaded a cross-crease feed through traffic.

The third-year blue liner logged a season-high 27:58, and did his best work at even strength. With McAvoy on for 20:03 at 5 on 5, the Bruins out-attempted the Islanders, 25-5, and outshot them, 14-3. Every shot was a scoring chance for the Bruins, including Bjork’s first.

Cassidy used him just about every other shift, pairing him with Torey Krug for 9:07, Matt Grzelcyk for 6:09, and Zdeno Chara for 4:46.

“He’s a very good player,” Cassidy said pregame, explaining his recent uptick in usage from the mid-20s to high-20s. “We’re a better team when he’s on the ice than when he’s off. It’s that simple.”

A nifty fifty

Three NHL teams woke up Friday having earned 50 points in the standings: the Capitals, who raced out to a league-best 53; the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues, with 50; and the Bruins, who had earned the same point total as their newfound rival from last June.

It’s hard to worry too much about the Bruins, who welcome the surprisingly middling Predators (16-12-6) to TD Garden on Saturday. They are 10 points ahead of second-place Montreal in the Atlantic Division. They rank third in the league in goals scored (120) and sixth in goals allowed (93).

Fun fact from the NHL: no pair of Cup Finalists have been among the first three teams to 50 points in the following season since 1996-97, when the Panthers and Avalanche went hair-of-the-dog on their Cup hangovers.

Power surge

The Bruins, once cooking at above 34 percent on the power play, are back up to 26.1 percent after a 3-for-11 performance in their last three games. They have a PPG in each game, but feel they left a bunch of opportunities on the table against the Isles (1 for 5), who are ranked 19th on the PK (80 percent).

“We didn’t get very many good looks,” Cassidy said, noting that the Islanders’ high PK forward roams to push shooters outside, while the other forward holds the middle of the ice. The Bruins tried to go to Bergeron in the bumper in the middle — stubbornly, in Cassidy’s view.

He noted his charges didn’t want to shoot from the elbows, or the circles. And they didn’t shoot enough, period, in a tight game in the third period. They needed a 5-on-3 one-timer by Krug to tie the game.

“Butchy had mentioned earlier in the game to start shooting,” Krug said. “Take what they’re giving you, crash the net, and go from there.”

Opportunities may be hard to come by against the Predators’ 25th-ranked kill (76.8 percent). They have allowed the fifth-fewest shots on the PK and the third-fewest high-danger shots.

Shootout points count, too

Cassidy on shootouts, after the Bruins fell to 0-5 in the postgame gimmick: “Listen, do I always sit here and tell you I want to win them? Of course. Going forward, they’re not the most important part of the game — if you miss the playoffs by a point, clearly they are. But, we feel we have guys that can score in the shootout. Hasn’t happened for us, and other teams have finished better than us.” The long-held view here: extend the 3 on 3 to 10 minutes . . . The Bruins had eight players on ESPN’s list of 100 best players of the decade: No. 99 Krug, No. 74 David Krejci, No. 59 Tim Thomas, No. 50 Tuukka Rask, No. 44 David Pastrnak, No. 27 Brad Marchand, No. 24 Zdeno Chara and No. 7 Bergeron, the best two-way center of the 2010s . . . Upon further reflection, Isles coach Barry Trotz wasn’t giving the Predators props for putting up an eight-spot on them on Tuesday (8-3 loss). “It’s one of those games that no matter what it was just bouncing to them,” he said. “It was ending up in the back of the net so you just have to forget about it.” . . . The Islanders said Cal Clutterbuck flew home with the team after Thursday’s game, though they provided no further update. Clutterbuck’s left wrist was cut by the skate of a falling Bergeron, whom he checked in the third period. Clutterbuck, who broke into the league in 2008 with Minnesota, is second in career hits (3,131) since the NHL began tracking the stat in 2005 . . . The NWHL announced its All-Star Weekend will be held at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, with the Pride’s Jillian Dempsey and Kaleigh Fratkin among the headliners. A skills competition (fastest skater, hardest shot) is Feb. 8. The format for the Feb. 9 game is two 25-minute periods of 4 on 4. Tickets go on sale Monday at NWHL.zone.

