He has time to make the decision, and he has to factor in the Bruins’ 4-3 overtime loss to Nashville. Over the last couple of weeks, Halak has played more like a No. 1 stopper while Rask (13-4-5) often has fought the puck, and likewise struggled mightily to post W’s.

“Absolutely . . . we talked about playing Tuukka [ Rask ] in three of the four [games] this week,” noted Cassidy. “We’re not necessarily running away from that, but . . . ”

His team in need of a pick-me-up, doddering along at 3-4-3 over the 10 games prior to Saturday night’s game with the Predators, Bruce Cassidy hinted that he might come back with Jaroslav Halak in net Monday with the Capitals in town.

To wit:

■ Halak (8-3-4), is now 4-2-1 over his last seven outings, with an impressive .923 save percentage over that stretch. Good enough for a redux Monday night vs. the Capitals? Cassidy could decide as early as Sunday afternoon, after a workout in Brighton.

■ Rask, without a win since Dec. 1 against the Canadiens, was winless in his last five outings (0-3-2) with a substandard save percentage of .882.

If Cassidy calls on Halak, it will be the first time the trusty backup has back-to-back starts this season. Rask has gone back-to-back a half-dozen times, and stretched one of those to three in a row, all victories, in late November.

“It’s also that time of the year,” added Cassidy, “with the defensemen, with the forwards, maybe with the goalies, we’ve got to allow them to have an extended run if they deserve it. So we’ve talked about that [with Halak]. Until it happens, where one dominates, we’re kinda gonna stick with our rotation. We’re not afraid to do that. We’d just like to see one of them take off here.”

With the approach of the holiday break, which begins after the Capitals visit, Rask started against both Los Angeles on Tuesday and then the Islanders on Thursday, and was tagged with the loss in both overtime defeats. He stopped 42 of 48 shots in those two outings, with his performance against the Islanders an improvement over his wobbly effort two nights earlier.

In his season-plus as Rask’s backup, Halak stands 30-14-8. Of all the free agents Don Sweeney has signed since being promoted to GM in 2015, Halak has proven the best value (two years, $5.5 million total), both in terms of money and the share of workload he has been able to take off Rask’s hands.

With Halak aboard, Cassidy last season dialed Rask back to 46 games, leaving the flexible Finn well rested for a postseason run that saw him log every minute (1,459) of the 24-game playoff season.

Another reason for Cassidy to consider Halak as the starter on Monday: He was outstanding against the Capitals when the Bruins visited D.C. on Dec. 11. The Bruins lost, 3-2, but Halak was particularly sharp in the early going against one of the game’s most potent offenses.

Tip of the cap

Ex-Bruin Noel Acciari arrived in Carolina on Saturday night with both hands ablaze after posting his second hat trick (this is not a typo) in as many games Friday in Florida’s 7-4 smacking of the Stars.

Cassidy, who was Acciari’s first coach in the pros when both toiled for Boston in AHL Providence, was sincerely happy for his former charge when asked about the two hatties following the Bruins’ morning workout in Brighton.

“Did you see the celebration on [Florida’s] bench after his hat trick?” said Cassidy, referring to Friday night’s game, in which Acciari, 28, popped in three against former Boston goaltender Anton Khudobin. “It just tells you the type of kid he is, right? It’s not so much that it’s a guy who normally does all the grunt work [is now] scoring . . . it’s about how happy they are for their teammate.”

Quiet and with a Roman gladiator’s threshold for pain, Acciari was a favorite in the Boston room over the course of his four seasons here, most of his time spent in a fourth-line bang-and-crash role. In his 180 games in Black and Gold, he scored only 18 goals — a rate of roughly one goal a month.

Suddenly, and unexpectedly, the former Providence College standout is scoring like Pavel Bure — the last member of the Florida roster to collect hat tricks over two games (back in February 2001).

Bure, the Russian Rocket, and Acciari, the Rhode Island Rocket, are the only two Panthers ever to string a pair of hatties.

“Listen, we miss Noel, I think everyone would tell you,” mused Cassidy. “I don’t want to speak for Donny [Sweeney], but I think everyone wanted him back. It’s a matter of fitting everybody in [under the salary cap].”

Acciari, an unrestricted free agent July 1, signed immediately with the Panthers for a three-year package of just less than $5.1 million. The Bruins then went shopping and picked up Par Lindholm and Brett Ritchie for a slightly higher combined cap hit of $1.85 million.

They entered weekend play with a combined line of 3-2—5 in 39 games.

“We meet at the end of the year and say, ‘Yeah, this is a guy we’d like to have back . . . can we fit him in?,’ ” said Cassidy, underscoring that Acciari was one of those guys. “Hey, I’m happy for him. I didn’t see him scoring hat tricks in the National Hockey League — I am not going to lie to you — and I am not sure Florida did either. But God bless him. He scored the way he is supposed to, and that’s how he scored for us . . . he got a lot of ’em from the top of the crease and that’s exactly how he’s doing it. So it’s not like he’s one-timing pucks all over the ice all of a sudden.”

Only two Bruins ever have posted three goals in back-to-back games: Phil Esposito in February 1974 and Barry Pederson in February 1982. Long before the Dead Puck Era. Espo and Pederson, both centers, also were short-range scorers, though each had more offensive gifts than Acciari.

Some of Acciari’s success is no doubt a product of his role. Cast nearly exclusively as a grinder here, of late he has been riding right wing on Florida’s No. 2 line, partnered with skilled forwards Jonathan Huberdeau (the No. 3 pick in 2011 draft) and Vincent Trocheck.

“Maybe one thing, looking back, we didn’t use him in that role very often — if ever, to be honest with you,” said Cassidy. “In Providence, we did . . . he played at center with [Seth] Griffith and Frank Vatrano [now a Panthers teammate]. His game started to grow . . . maybe there’s a little more there than we all thought there was. And good for him, I’m happy for him.”

Starry night

The NHL announced that the Bruins’ David Pastrnak will be captain of the Atlantic Division team for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game. Pastrnak, 23, went into Saturday’s games as the league leader in goals (28) and power-play goals (13). The All-Star Game will be Jan. 25 in St. Louis. Fan voting is used to determine each division’s skipper. The other captains: Alex Ovechkin (Metropolitan); Nathan MacKinnon (Central), and Connor McDavid (Pacific). Ovie is the sole Cup winner in the bunch . . . David Krejci, normally a fixture in 3-on-3 overtime, did not appear on the ice in the 4:05 worth of extra innings. “I went with six other guys,” said a glib Cassidy, who typically is not that curt with his explanations. Krejci attempted only one shot in his 15:22 of ice time and lost five of seven faceoffs . . . Brad Marchand picked up an assist and fired 10 times, seven of them making it to Pekka Rinne. Marchand was by far the Bruins’ most engaged player of the night . . . The Bruins were 1 for 4 on the power play, which again looked stale in stretches. They are 6 for 40 when a man up over the last 13 games — and 5-4-4 in that stretch.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.