The loss, their eighth in 11 games (3-4-4), still left the Bruins with a 9-point lead in the Atlantic over the Leafs (seven wins in their last 10). But rarely of late have the Bruins played with the pluck and strut that had them elbowing the Washington Capitals for the No. 1 spot in the league standings by the end of November.

Overtime is not the Bruins’ friend. Shootouts are not either. Right now, despite their healthy lead in the Atlantic Division — or perhaps because of their healthy lead in the Atlantic Division? — the Bruins, who were so bold and confident in October and November, are playing as if waiting to be pardoned from death row.

Twiddling their thumbs for the better part of three weeks, the Bruins let yet another point slip through their bumbling hands Saturday night, blowing a third-period lead and ultimately suffering a 4-3 overtime loss on TD Garden ice to the Nashville Predators.

Bleak, no. Dour, hardly. But, bit by bit, they have lost their early confidence, leaving coach Bruce Cassidy, at least, to find encouragement in what he believes is a team that finally is “sick of losing.”

He said he sees that in their body language, hears it in their words.

“Yes, both of those [elements],” said Cassidy, after watching his team fritter away a 2-1 lead in the third period. “I don’t see a negative in the room in terms of blaming each other. Or lack of effort in practice. Or lack of compete in trying to come back. I don’t see that. But I just see they are getting frustrated with not being able to get into the winner’s circle.”

Had it not been for a 35-second meltdown in the third, when the Predators reversed out of a 2-1 deficit to take the lead on strikes by Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi, the Bruins might have posted their second win in nearly three weeks.

But Forsberg struck for the 2-2 equalizer at 7:35, with the Predators skating six with sticks because of a delayed penalty call.

Then came Josi with the sudden-strike follow, tossing the puck into an empty net from right wing after Jaroslav Halak raced some 35 feet out of his crease in an attempt to disrupt Josi’s breakaway bid. Halak made the smart play, botched the execution, and was left watching from above — not a typo — the right-wing faceoff circle as Josi wired in the go-ahead goal (his second goal of the night).

Had Halak been farther from the net, he might have been first in line for last call at The Fours. Not even a chaser would have made Josi’s goal easy to swallow.

“I was first at puck,” said Halak, who was 4-2-0 in his previous six outings. “Just one of those plays. It bounced the other way and he was able to put it in. A simple mistake. But it happens . . . too bad, when a goalie makes a mistake, there is actually no one who can cover him most of the time.

“Too bad it ended up in the net, but I thought we battled . . . we’d love to have 2 points, but we at least we picked up 1.”

The loser point came compliments of a Patrice Bergeron tip for the 3-3 equalizer with 65 ticks to go in regulation, and Halak out for an extra attacker. Bergeron (two goals, and five now in his last seven games).

In the overtime, the Bruins had most of the possession — Corsi alert! — but the Predators had the finish. Ryan Ellis drove home the winner with 55 seconds to go, after the Predators rushed the zone, 2-on-1, with only Torey Krug fronting Halak. Ryan Johansen then made the dish from behind the goal line and Ellis ripped home the forehander from short range.

“You can’t just enjoy when things are good,” said Bergeron, “and then when things are bad, jump ship. That’s too easy. I’ve said that before — it’s a long season and hopefully these things make you stronger. That’s when you have to be behind each other and support each other and find ways. I wouldn’t want to do it with a different group.”

Here are other observations from Causeway Street:

■ Bergeron broke a 1-1 tie in the second with a classic bumper shot on the power play. Krug dished in from the right-wing corner, a smooth backhander, and Bergeron ripped it by Pekka Rinne with a quick one-time snap. Goal No. 12 for Bergeron — and a one-goal lead to carry into the final 20 minutes of regulation. Until the Predators’ two goal-eruption.

■ A classic bit of poor discipline set up the power play for Bergeron’s strike. After taking a clean hit along the wall near the Predators bench, a frustrated Forsberg tried to sneak in an elbow to the back of Charlie McAvoy’s head before jumping on the bench. The referees caught it. Forsberg was off to the penalty box. For two minutes. To feel shame.

■ Connor Clifton (Quinnipiac) showed no appreciation for fellow ex-NCAA standout Colin Blackwell (Harvard) when he landed a couple of sturdy smacks on Blackwell around the 5:30 mark of the first. Crimson crunch. Cassidy has been looking for that kind of moxie up and down the lineup. Clifton finished with a game-high five smacks.

■ Cassidy’s reconfigured fourth line, all pluck and little polish, broke the scoreless tie at 7:30 when left wing Par Lindholm potted his second of the season. The puck actually appeared to go in off Predators forward Kyle Turris. Sean Kuraly drove the middle with the puck to carry into the zone, then dished right for Brett Ritchie’s shot off the wing. The rebound came out fat in the slot and the charging Lindholm got a piece of it before both he and the puck went into the net.

■ The Predators knotted it, 1-1, on one of the weaker chances against Halak. After carrying over at left wing, with the two sides skating four apiece, Josi cut across the slot on his backhand and snapped off a 25-footer that found its way past Halak, who had been perfect on the previous 16 shots of the night.

■ McAvoy, yet to score this season, had a number of good bids over the opening 40 minutes. Among the best: a clear 15-foot wrister from the slot that Rinne calmly gloved.

More scenes from the game

Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (left) and defenseman Charlie McAvoy rest on the ice after the Nashville Predators scored their third goal. NIC ANTAYA

The Bruins celebrate their first goal during the second period against the Predators. NIC ANTAYA

Bruins center Par Lindholm falls into the goal after scoring during the second period. NIC ANTAYA

Bruins right wing David Pastrnak handles the puck while being covered by Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm in the first period. NIC ANTAYA

Bruins left wing Brad Marchand keeps the puck away from Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro in the third period. NIC ANTAYA

