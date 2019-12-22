Jennifer Kuhlman, assigned to the Mildenhall air base in Suffolk, England, for the US Air National Guard, was alone in her car the day of the accident, returning from work, according to Karson. Per a recent report in Kuhlman’s hometown newspaper, the Duluth (Minn.) News Tribune, she was driving her American-made car and was struck by another vehicle — a truck, according to Karson — on the right side.

“She’s going in the right direction,” the ever-upbeat Bruins forward said early Sunday afternoon, following his first day back skating in team drills since a shot fractured his leg Oct. 19 vs. the Maple Leafs. “We’re pretty lucky about that.”

With Christmas almost here and Karson Kuhlman inching back toward the Bruins lineup, his fractured tibia back in working order, his mom remains in a United Kingdom hospital recovering from multiple surgeries related to a severe car accident outside London on Dec. 9.

Had Kuhlman’s been a typical UK-manufactured car, the News Tribune report noted, she would have been struck directly on the driver’s side, perhaps resulting in even more severe injuries. As it was, she sustained fractures to her pelvis, one foot, and suffered other serious internal injuries, leading to multiple operations.

“It’ll take time,” said Kuhlman, pausing at times as he chose his words. “As far as we know, no long-term effects as far as brain . . . but I mean, who knows, it’s going to be a long process. We’re just taking it one day at a time, and like I say, thankful it’s going in the right direction.”

It was Dean Kuhlman, Karson’s dad, who phoned him to deliver the somber news soon after the accident. Dean, who retired in the spring from the Air National Guard, moved to the UK with Jennifer over the summer for the start of her two-year hitch at RAF Mildenall, approximately 100 miles northeast of London.

“It was a handful of things . . . ,” said Karson, recalling the call from his dad. “. . . she got operated on. I don’t really want to get into the specifics of it. Because I don’t know all the medical details and terms. But, yeah, a couple of operations, and they went well.

“I think she was coherent after the accident, was talking and breathing . . . she was out of it, of course . . . but not touch-and-go. Nothing to that extreme, which is good. But scary — scary for sure.”

Kuhlman, who signed here as a free agent after four years at Minnesota-Duluth, was captain of the Bulldogs in 2017-18 when they won their first of back-to-back NCAA Frozen Four titles.

Patricia Samberg and Susan Perunovich, moms of current UMD players, just recently began a GoFundMe page for Jennifer Kuhlman, aimed at raising funds to help cover the costs related to her ongoing hospital stay and the ensuing long road to recovery.

According to the News Tribune, Jennifer Kuhlman has been covered by Great Britain’s National Health Service plan since her arrival over the summer. But there are always added costs, particularly with a long convalescence. Jennifer remains in the hospital and is expected to remain immobile for at least another six weeks, particularly while her pelvis mends. As of Sunday afternoon, the Jennifer Kuhlman Recovery Campaign stood at $13,305, only some $200 short of its initial goal.

“That’s been great,”said Karson. “We’re all very appreciative.”

Karson grew up in in Esko, Minn., outside Duluth, and the plan remains for his folks to move back there when Jennifer’s two-year UK hitch ends in the summer of 2021. Younger son Jack, a college senior, is scheduled to spend his final semester in Florence, Italy, and already has visited his mom while she recovers at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, England.

“It was pretty routine . . . I think a pretty routine night,” said Kuhlman, recounting what he knows of the accident. “She was coming home from work, if I understand everything correctly.”

In the meantime, Karson keeps his mind on getting back to full strength and challenging again for a spot on the Black and Gold varsity.

Desperate for secondary scoring, coach Bruce Cassidy is accepting résumés from all applicants, particularly while he tries to find a bona fide solution at right wing on David Krejci’s No. 2 line — a spot Kuhlman held at times in the past, including in stretches of the playoffs last spring (he finished 1-2—3 in eight games).

Kuhlman will remain around Boston for the holiday. Meanwhile, his maternal grandmother and myriad aunts, uncles, and friends are headed to London. Some of them will be there for Christmas, visiting with Jennifer in the hospital, helping keep her mind off the frustrating process of waiting for bones to mend, flesh to heal, time to pass.

“You know, nothing out of the ordinary,” said Karson, thinking back over the last two weeks, the fragility of life underscored by it all. “But scary, for sure, kind of puts everything in perspective.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.