He’s had “just too many good chances” for one of them not to go in.

“Clearly Marshy’s having some tough luck around the net,” Cassidy said before puck drop for the Bruins’ 7-3 win Monday over the Capitals.

Bruce Cassidy was convinced he hadn’t seen the last of sharpshooter Brad Marchand .

“He’s going to score. It’s inevitable,” Cassidy said.

He didn’t have to wait long.

Marchand snapped a season-long 12-game goal drought in the first period, crashing the net and cashing a rebound off a deceptive David Pastrnak shot. Marchand looked relieved to see it go in.

“It’s been one of those stretches where pucks weren’t bouncing the right way,” he said afterward. “I wasn’t too concerned about it.”

Marchand ended the night tied with Pastrnak for third in league scoring. The latter topping the NHL in goals (28-25—53), with Marchand tied for fourth in assists (19-34—53). Marhcand was more pleased to see his team (22-7-9), which had the same number of points, on track to surpass last year’s 107-point finish.

“Not even halfway through the year with 53 points, we’re sitting in a pretty good spot,” Marchand said. “I think a lot of people are making a lot of noise outside the room that’s getting blown a little out of proportion.

“We’re not going to beat ourselves up too much. We’re still in the lead in our division by a long shot.”

Marchand, who hadn’t scored since Nov. 27, scored on 18 of his first 65 shots (27.7 percent) to start the year. In that stretch, he had five two-goal games. In two of them, he scored on both shots he took. He shot 33 percent or better in 10 of his first 25 games.

Big shoes to fill

At 5:01 of the second, Torey Krug took a hard hit from the S.S. Tom Wilson and spilled into the boards. He departed for the dressing room, leaving the Bruins without their captain (Zdeno Chara, out with jaw surgery) and their power-play quarterback (Krug).

Krug did not return, as the club ruled him out with an upper-body injury.

“Until he gets looked at further tonight and [Tuesday], we won’t know,” Cassidy said, commenting on a potential injury.

Matt Grzelcyk, who replaced Krug as the PPQB, was shaken up in the third, when Alex Ovechkin threw him down. Grzelcyk missed a few shifts and finished the game.

In the final 90 seconds, T.J. Oshie threw a high reverse hit on Charlie McAvoy near the Capitals’ bench. McAvoy struggled to get off the ice. Cassidy said McAvoy “seemed to be OK,” but would know more Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Cassidy said he was told the procedure to remove Chara’s jaw hardware “went great,” and the coach anticipates the defenseman back in the lineup Friday at Buffalo.

In Chara’s absence, John Moore skated a game-high 26 minutes 40 seconds, some 7:19 of it on the penalty kill. He opened the night paired with McAvoy in Chara’s left-side spot.

Mixing and matching

Cassidy, hoping to spark his fourth line, swapped out Chris Wagner (zero goals in his previous seven games) for Joakim Nordstrom, a healthy scratch in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss to Nashville.

While Nordstrom and Brett Ritchie were quiet, fourth-liner Sean Kuraly had an assist and forechecked effectively in 13:08 of work. That gave Cassidy a better feeling about his fourth line, which hasn’t been the same buzzaw it was last year.

“Maybe we’re judging them too harshly,” Cassidy said, noting that Wagner was “playing hurt” earlier in the season, and Nordstrom (foot) started camp late and had an elbow infection. That’s not to absolve them entirely.

“Sometimes the message is ‘Hey, you’re a solid player, but there’s other solid players around here. We need you to be better,’ ” Cassidy said. “Some of that is performance-oriented. Some of it is team record-oriented.”

On the mend

Weymouth’s own Charlie Coyle scored his 100th career goal on a shorthanded breakaway in the second period . . . Before that deft forehand finish, at 6:55 of the second, the Capitals appeared to have scored an own goal. On a delayed call against David Krejci, a toppled Dmitry Orlov tapped the puck, but referee Chris Rooney, perhaps believing Krejci had instead touched it, blew the play dead. The loose puck slipped past Ilya Samsonov. The league’s Situation Room in Toronto reviewed the play, determining Rooney made the call. “The ref owned up to it, admitted he made a mistake,” Cassidy said. “We didn’t need it.” . . . Rooney and Wes McCauley later missed Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen closing his hand on the puck in front of his own net, an uncalled minor . . . Patrice Bergeron’s pair of goals pushed his line to 15-17—32 in 29 games . . . Jake DeBrusk’s goal was his ninth of the season and first in three games. He hadn’t scored a power-play goal since Nov. 26 . . . Four Bruins (Marchand, Coyle, Krejci, and Pastrnak) had 2-point games at the second intermission. Bergeron joined them in the third . . . Tuukka Rask extended his home point streak to 14 games (9-0-5). It is the longest home point streak to start a year since Gilles Gilbert opened 1973-74 at 16-0-1 . . . Hard-edged winger Anton Blidh, who had Sept. 23 shoulder surgery, could be cleared for contact shortly after the New Year . . . Karson Kuhlman (cracked tibia) continues to skate with the team . . . Danton Heinen suited up for his 200th game.

