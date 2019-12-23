“Obviously, it’s not going in,” he told reporters after Sunday’s practice. “It’s been a while. In years past, I might be a little more concerned about how things are going. At this point, I know sometimes you go through funks like this. It happens.”

Marchand, stuck on 18 goals, entered Monday having fired a blank on his last 38 shots. He hasn’t scored since Nov. 27 at Ottawa. An avid bowhunter in his spare time, Marchand is used to making his chances count, not missing his target.

His marksmanship at the start of the year, a run in which he scored on 18 of his first 65 shots (27.7 percent), was on point. In that stretch, he had five two-goal games. In two of them, he scored on both shots he took. He shot 33 percent or better in 10 of his first 25 games.

“Early in the year, I might get one shot a game and I’d get a goal. I think I had 12 shots last night and there’s nothing,” said Marchand, who fired 10 pucks toward Nashville’s net in Saturday’s loss, seven of them landing on goal. “That’s just how it goes sometimes. Sometimes you get the bounces, sometimes you don’t. It’s just more frustrating when we’re losing games and not producing. That’s where I feel some pressure.

“But it’s going to come around. The team’s going to win, and it’s going to go in. I’m just going to try to limit my mistakes and work hard and hopefully we all have success.”

■ Having lost eight of nine (1-4-4), the Bruins get their last shot at the club that’s knocked them around the hardest in recent seasons. The Capitals, trying to sweep the Bruins this season (3 for 3), have won 16 of the last 17 meetings (16-1-0). The B’s haven’t beaten the Caps on Causeway Street since March 6, 2014.

■ Tuukka Rask, 0-2-3 with an .882 save percentage in his last five, will start. The slender Finn was terrific in his most recent start against Washington, last Feb. 3. On Super Bowl Sunday in D.C., he made 24 saves in a 1-0 shutout, set the Bruins’ all-time record for wins (253 then; now 278 and counting) and was the primary figure in ending the Bruins’ 14-game losing streak against the then-defending Stanley Cup champions (0-11-3). Jaroslav Halak, who allowed five goals on 65 shots in two losses to the Caps this season, was shaky in Boston’s 4-3 overtime loss to Nashville on Saturday (four goals on 29 shots).

■ Unless they recall a defenseman from Providence, the Bruins will dress John Moore, a healthy scratch the last game. He would replace Zdeno Chara, who will spend his Christmas recovering from jaw surgery. The captain said Sunday he was due for the removal of hardware, implanted after Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final last June, that infected areas of his mandible. Chara could return Friday in Buffalo, following the NHL’s three-day break.

■ Coach Bruce Cassidy said Sunday he planned to make one change in his forward corps. Logical candidates to sit include Brett Ritchie (8:28, assist on Par Lindholm’s crash-the-crease goal against the Predators) or Chris Wagner (zero points in his last seven). Either Joakim Nordstrom or David Backes, both of whom did not dress against Nashville, could draw back in.

■ The Bruins’ power play, showing signs of life lately (4 for 15 in the last four games), meets a Caps penalty kill that went 7 for 7 in a 3-1 win over Tampa on Saturday, and has allowed two PPGs this month (31 for 33). Meanwhile, Washington’s PP hasn’t struck in four games (0 for 10), and has scored twice in December (2 for 23).

■ Milestones: Caps sniper Alex Ovechkin (22 goals), six back of fellow All-Star captain David Pastrnak (28) in the goal-scoring race, is one power play strike shy of passing Teemu Selanne (255) for third-most PPGs in NHL history. He needs five to pass the Finnish Flash (684) for 11th on the all-time goals register . . . After losing the last three in overtime or shootouts, the Bruins have nine overtime or shootout losses. Through 37 games, they have matched their total for extra-time losses from last season. Only seven Bruins teams have more than nine, a list topped by the 2005-06 team (16). This year’s team is on pace to break that record . . . Since the introduction of the tiebreaker shootout in 2005-06, the Bruins have not lost four overtime/shootout games in a row. This is the third time they’ve lost three of them in a row … Danton Heinen is on track to play in his 200th game.

