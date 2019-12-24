Bruins defensemen took some punishment in Monday night’s 7-3 whipping of the Capitals at TD Garden.
At 5:01 of the second period, Torey Krug took a hard hit from the S.S. Tom Wilson and spilled into the boards. He departed for the dressing room, leaving the Bruins without their captain (Zdeno Chara, out with jaw surgery) and their power-play quarterback (Krug).
Krug did not return, as the club ruled him out with an upper-body injury.
“Until he gets looked at further tonight and [Tuesday], we won’t know,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said, commenting on a potential injury.
Matt Grzelcyk, who replaced Krug as the power-play QB, was shaken up in the third period, when Alex Ovechkin threw him down. Grzelcyk missed a few shifts but finished the game.
In the final 90 seconds, Capitals forward T.J. Oshie threw a high reverse hit on Charlie McAvoy near the Capitals’ bench. McAvoy struggled to get off the ice.
Cassidy said McAvoy “seemed to be OK,” but would know more Tuesday.
“They were running around,” Brad Marchand said, adding that he “didn’t see every play.”
