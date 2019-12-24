Bruins defensemen took some punishment in Monday night’s 7-3 whipping of the Capitals at TD Garden.

At 5:01 of the second period, Torey Krug took a hard hit from the S.S. Tom Wilson and spilled into the boards. He departed for the dressing room, leaving the Bruins without their captain (Zdeno Chara, out with jaw surgery) and their power-play quarterback (Krug).

Krug did not return, as the club ruled him out with an upper-body injury.