The US got goals from Abbey Murphy , Claravan Wieren , Audrey Wethington and Rory Gilday to defeat Finland, 4-1, in the opener at the Under-18 women’s World Hockey Championship in Bratislava, Slovakia. US goaltender Skylar Vetter stopped nine of the 10 shots she faced. The Americans, who outshot Finland, 51-10, next play on Friday vs. Russia, which absorbed a 3-2 loss in overtime against Canada.

Arizona Coyotes forward Barrett Hayton scored twice to help Canada beat the United States, 6-4, on Thursday night in their Group B opener at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Alexis Lafreniere gave Canada a 5-4 lead with 3:11 left, just 7 seconds after Shane Pinto tied it for the US. ‘‘We just tried to keep it simple and get pucks to the net,’’ said Lafreniere, , the projected No. 1 pick in the NHL draft. “I think that worked out pretty good. Our power play was good. We’ve got to keep working, keep getting better.” Connor McMichael , Nolan Foote and Ty Dellandrea also scored for Canada, and Nico Daws made 28 saves. Lafreniere added three assists. Pinto scored twice, and Nick Robertson and Arthur Kaliyev added goals for the Americans. Spencer Knight made 26 saves.

Blackhawks lose pair

The last-place Chicago Blackhawks lost two defensemen to season-ending injuries with 34-year-old Brent Seabrook scheduled for surgery on his right shoulder on Friday, his right hip in January and his left hip in February, raising questions about his future after winning three Stanley Cup titles with his only NHL team. Fellow defenseman Calvin de Haan also was placed on long-term injured reserve after he was scheduled to undergo season-ending right shoulder surgery Friday.

Basketball

WNBA, union near deal

The WNBA and the players’ union announced they have agreed to extend their labor agreement for two weeks as they continue to negotiate a new one. The current collective bargaining agreement was reached in 2014. It was supposed to run through the 2021 season, but the players decided to opt out of the deal after the 2019 season. In October, the two sides extended the deadline to Dec 31 . . . Detroit Pistons guard Luke Kennard was expected to be out of the lineup for two weeks because of knee tendinitis.

College football

LSU RB questionable

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a no-show at both the Peach Bowl media day and the team’s practice on Thursday to receive treatment on his hamstring injury, more signsNo. 1 LSU’s leading rusher could miss Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 4 Oklahoma. LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Edwards-Helaire’s availability was “going to be a game-time situation.” . . . Syracuse wide receiver Trishton Jackson, who transferred from Michigan State and caught 69 passes for 1,050 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 career games for the Orange from 2018-19, and University of Washington quarterback Jacob Eason, who transferred from Georiga and threw for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Huskies last season, decided to skip their final year of college eligibility to enter the 2020 NFL Draft in April . . . . J’Mar Smith threw a 26-yard touchdown pass and had a late 8-yard scoring run to help Louisiana Tech (10-3) beat Miami (6-7), 14-0, in the only shutout in the Independence Bowl’s 44-game history.

. . . Penn State coach James Franklin announced the hiring of Kirk Ciarrocca as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, after Ciarrocca held the same role for Big Ten foe Minnesota for the past three seasons.

Miscellany

Biles AP’s female athlete

US Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles edged US women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe as the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year in a vote by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers. Skiing star Mikaela Schiffrin placed third, with WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne fourth.

Sports Hub tops ratings

The Sports Hub (98.5) came out on top in the battle between Boston’s two sports radio stations this fall, winning the morning (“Toucher and Rich,” 12.2 share) and afternoon drive (“Felger and Mazz,” 12.3 share) as well as overall (10.5 share) in the men’s 25-54 demographic from Sept. 12-Dec. 4. WEEI (93.7) was fourth overall (7.0) and received an encouraging showing from its new morning drive program (“The Greg Hill Show,” 10.8). In the summer, the Sports Hub was second (7.6), while WEEI was sixth (4.7)

Chad Finn