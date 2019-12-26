■ They won on home ice. An accomplishment, especially of late, for a club that has lost nine of its first 22 games (13-1-8) on Causeway St. this season and went 3-4-4 overall in the 11 games prior to the Caps’ visit.

Meanwhile, the Bruins, who face the Sabres here Friday night, propped up a bit of their slumping dignity Tuesday at the Garden with their uncharacteristically easy, though costly, win over the Capitals.

BUFFALO — Things aren’t quite as rosy here in the Queen City as they were in October. The Sabres, off to a roaring 9-2-2 start in the new season, have won but once in their last five outings (1-3-1) and again are scrapping to remain relevant with a fan base grown accustomed to playoff poverty.

Advertisement

■ They scored a lot, seven goals total, and rolled up an early advantage with four straight strikes in the opening 20:00. Getting the lead early and remaining in front became their trademark in October and most of November.

■ Tuukka Rask, a sloppy 0-3-2 in his previous five outings, regained his autumn-like crispness with a 39-save effort against one of the game’s most potent offenses.

Yet there was the tab to pay by the end of the night. When the NHL’s lights went dark for the three-day holiday break, the Bruins were down to four defensemen, already short their captain, Zdeno Chara, who spent Monday at Mass. General Hospital getting hardware removed from his surgically-repaired jaw. They also lost Torey Krug and Charlie McAvoy over the 60:00 with the Caps, who appeared to be reading from the St. Louis “How to Win a Cup” game plan in June that had the Blues bashing the members of the Boston back line.

No word from the Causeway St. offices over the holiday break, but one, two or all three of those defensemen could be hors de combat vs. the Sabres. If so, look for the Bruins to call up a body or two in the morning from the Providence WannaB’s prior to the club’s hurry-up charter flight out of Hanscom and then a late-morning workout at snow-starved edge of Lake Erie.

Advertisement

If McAvoy, rattled by a T.J. Oshie cheap shot, were forced to sit, the logical AHL call up would be veteran Alex Petrovic, who signed on as an unrestricted free agent after a September camp invite. The 6-foot-4-inch veteran of 263 NHL games (Florida, Edmonton) signed for a $375,000 guarantee and has been Providence’s top point-producer (2-17—19) among the D corps.

Alex Petrovic could possibly get called up from Providence to spell the injured Bruins defense. Charles Krupa/AP/Associated Press

If not Petrovic, then it could be Urho Vaakanainen, Jakub Zboril or Jeremy Lauzon, the latter of whom looked increasingly comfortable during his 16-game tour last season with the varsity.

However they are constituted on the back end, the Bruins, third overall in league standings (53 points), need to pick up where they left off vs. the Caps, albeit without the their defensemen marching Spirit of ’76-like to the trainer’s room.

In particular, they need a carry through from their forwards, who saw their top point-producer, Brad Marchand (19 goals/54 points) finally break a 12-game goal-less streak.

They also need Rask to be Rask, the version of himself that was especially sharp in the early-going Monday when Alex Ovechkin and Oshie delivered first-rate snipes on a power-play midway through the first with the Bruins holding a 1-0 lead. Soon after snuffing out that man-up, the Bruins delivered a pair of goals (Marchand/Anders Bjork) over a 27-second stretch to boost the lead to 3-0.

Advertisement

Rask (14-4-5) remains the Black and Gold’s best chance to return to a Cup final, in a postseason that would be a river of fire if it meant a first-, second- or third-round matchup against the Caps.

Monday underscored that they don’t like each other. The Caps are heavier, more belligerent; the latter in large part because they have a beast on the wing in Tom Wilson. He hits with impunity and agitates with the best in the game, like an oversized, radioactive Marchand.

If the LBo’H tried his licking antics on Wilson, the big winger’s response might be on scale with the Forbes Kennedy meltdown of the ’69 playoffs that remains a special part of Bruins postseason lore (Mo, Larry . . . the cheese!). Leafs forward Kennedy, a former Bruin, decided that night to tussle with everyone but the Garden Zamboni driver. It was his one playoff game with the Leafs and he never played again in the NHL. Wilson … if only.

“You know, clearly, they’re a physical team,” noted Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, his club already a shoo-in for the playoffs. “There’s two different approaches. You can match them hit for hit. Or you can use your footspeed and smarts, try to stay out of the box and frustrate them . . . I think we did that in the first period with probably a smaller lineup for us.”

Advertisement

We’re a long way from an April or May grudge match between Boston and D.C. But sweet dreams are made of these.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.