The Bruins have placed defenseman Torey Krug on injured reserve and recalled defenseman Steven Kampfer from Providence on an emergency basis, general manager Don Sweeney announced Friday morning.

Krug, 28, suffered an upper body injury in the Bruins’ 7-3 win over the Capitals Monday, taking a hard hit from Tom Wilson and spilling into the boards. He leads all Bruins defensemen in scoring this season with five goals and 21 assists for 26 points in 33 games.