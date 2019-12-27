“He’ll stay over there for now,” said Sweeney, noting that Boston team doctors have yet to read test results on Lauko’s injury. “He’s discouraged . . . home country . . . first shift . . .”

According to Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, here for his club’s matchup Friday night with the Sabres, Lauko suffered a sprained right MCL in the opening minute of Czechia’s 4-3 win over Russia.

BUFFALO — Bruins prospect Jakub Lauko, injured only seconds into his first shift for Team Czechia at the World Junior Championships on Thursday, remains in the Czech Republic, but will be sidelined for the remainder of the tournament.

Lauko, 19, turned pro this season with AHL Providence after spending a year of juniors with Rouyn-Noranda in 2018-19. The left wing posted a modest 4-4—8 line in 18 games with the WannaB’s and eagerly volunteered for the WJC, the world’s annual top tournament for 18- and 19-year-olds.

“He got hit twice on the same play,” said Sweeney noting the contact Lauko encountered at mid-ice at the game in Czechia. “The second hit looks worse, but the injury came on the first hit, sort of from behind and to the side of the knee.”

Once Boston team doctors read the test results, said Sweeney, the Bruins will decide whether it’s best for Lauko to get back to the Hub immediately for further testing and treatment, or stay with his teammates for the duration of the tournament.

The WJC wraps up with the gold medal game Jan. 5

