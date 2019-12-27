It was a milestone night for Bergeron, who never before had scored multiple goals in more than two consecutive games. He has now done it for three straight (two goals each), the first Bruin to do it since Cam Neely in 1988-89.

Jaroslav Halak stifled the Sabres on 26 shots, picked up his third shutout of the season, and improved his record to 9-3-4.

BUFFALO — Patrice Bergeron, fresh off the holiday break, kept up his scoring beat Friday night, connecting again for a pair of goals and leading the Bruins to an efficient 3-0 shutout of the Sabres at KeyBank Center.

Brandon Carlo added an empty-net goal with 1:54 to go in regulation for Boston’s final strike of the night. Brad Marchand finished with three assists.

The Bruins, who face the Sabres in a rematch Sunday night at the Garden, are now 23-7-9 with 55 points as the mid-season 41-game mark approaches (Tuesday afternoon in New Jersey).

Bergeron now has 17 goals, a pace that could see him break his career high of 32 goals in a season, which he delivered in two of the previous five seasons.

Bergeron’s first, on the power play, came only seven seconds after old pal Marcus Johansson marched to the penalty box for holding Sean Kuraly. Working the inner edge of the right wing circle in his familiar “bumper” position after winning the faceoff, Bergeron snapped home a quick one-timer off a clean feed from David Pastrnak.

Goal No. 16 for Bergeron, and his fifth over the last three games. And assists Nos. 27 for Pastrnak and 36 for Marchand.

Had it not been for some excellent work by Halak in the Boston net, Johansson might have had one or two goals in the first. Halak’s best came at 16:24 when he flashed his left glove to snare a Grade A Johansson attempt from the low slot after Jeff Skinner threaded through a backhand feed from the right side.

The Sabres’ Marcus Johansson couldn’t beat his former teammate Jaroslav Halak on this first-period bid. Jeffrey T. Barnes/FR171450 AP via AP

Bergeron’s second strike came at even strength, again with each of his linemates factoring in the set-up at 18:26. The key play was Marchand’s quick shovel to the right, low in the slot, leaving Bergeron with the easy forehand scoop to the open right side of the net. The goal delivered a career-first for Bergeron: a pair of goals in three consecutive games.

As expected, Zdeno Chara, just back from surgery on Monday, logged heavy minutes. Through two periods, Big Z had 15:58 in ice time, short of only partner Carlo’s 16:14. Chara had a prime scoring chance in the first, but whistled his shot wide left from the slot — his only shot attempt in the first two periods.

Still fighting for consistency, the Sabres managed to land only five shots on net in the second period. None of the bids caused Halak much trouble. The best of the bunch, a doorstep chance by Johannson that appared to chip off the short side post after Halak got a piece of it.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.