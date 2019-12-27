“Hopefully not,” he said Friday morning when asked if any follow-up surgery would be necessary. “It’s the last thing I’d like to see.”

Chara, 42, hopes it will be his last visit to the Mass. General Hospital operating room for a while.

BUFFALO — Only some 96 hours removed from corrective surgery on his jaw, Bruins captain Zdeno Chara was back on duty Friday night, pairing with old partner Brandon Carlo on the No. 1 shutdown unit vs. the Sabres.

The procedure Monday was necessitated by an infection that took root some six months after doctors used plates, screws and wires to repair the fractured jaw he suffered during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

In recent weeks, the infection caused pain and soreness in the previously repaired area, with Chara noting here that he underwent another medical procedure early this month, prior to the operation.

“I think it’s just one of those things . . . it happens quick and you can’t really control it, for whatever reasons,” he said. “So we were at the stage where we tried to settle it first with a small procedure before the Florida trip [for games Dec. 12 and 14] and we scheduled the surgery before the break so I could actually take advantage of a few days of not skating, or pumping blood into that area.”

Chara, with lingering effects of Monday’s operation still evident as he spoke, chose not to wear extra protective head gear or facial cage for what was his 1,523rd career regular-season game.

Provided he is not forced to exit the lineup in the next 2-3 weeks, Chara will play his 1,000th regular-season game in a Boston uniform Jan. 11 when the Bruins face the Islanders in Brooklyn.

Given his recent career interruption, Chara was not of the mind to talk about the significance of game No. 1,000 in Black and Gold.

“I’ll talk about it when I get there,” said Chara. “I just don’t want to jinx it.”

. . .

On the same night Chara returned to the lineup, the Bruins were minus both Torey Krug and Charlie McAvoy from their back line Friday night in their first game following the holiday break.

Krug, smacked to the ice Monday night by Washington’s Tom Wilson, was placed on the NHL’s injured reserve list on Friday morning.

According to coach Bruce Cassidy, Krug will be eligible to return to action for the Dec. 31 matinee in New Jersey — but that could be optimistic.

“Out till Jersey with IR, minimum,” said Cassidy.

McAvoy, rattled by a late-third period hit by T.J. Oshie Monday night, did not travel here on the team flight Friday morning. Per Cassidy, he is scheduled to skate in Saturday’s workout in Brighton, and his availability for Sunday’s rematch at the Garden will be assessed then.

“Obviously, we’ll miss those guys,” said Cassidy. “But that’s where we’re at.”

According to Cassidy, neither of the blue liners was placed in concussion protocol.

To fill the void, the Bruins recalled veteran Steve Kampfer from AHL Providence. Kampfer, 31, filled in earlier this season for four games before his recent assignment with the WannaBs, with whom he posted four assists over six games.

. . .

As of early Friday afternoon, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety had announced no action, or review, of the Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie hits that led to both Krug and McAvoy being out of the lineup Friday night.

“I haven’t seen anything,” said Cassidy. “I don’t typically get notified on that anyway . . . if there was [news] I’d hear it second hand.”

Cassidy, when asked if he felt any of the Capitals’ hits were worthy of review:

■ “I think there was a spear on McAvoy by Wilson that was fairly obvious. But . . . I don’t know . . . I don’t know if they’ll do anything there.

■ “There was a slew foot by [Nick] Dowd on [Connor] Clifton for sure in the corner — very, very obvious.

“But if they don’t rule, they don’t rule. Sometimes that’s the way it goes. It’s behind us now.”

. . .

Chris Wagner, scratched against the Capitals, returned to the lineup, subbing in for Brett Ritchie . . . Jarsolav Halak was in the Boston net, with Tuukka Rask, who turned back 39 shots in Monday’s win, slated to be back in the barrel Sunday . . . With Carlo paired with Chara, Cassidy left Matt Grzelcyk and Connor Clifton together and created a new paring in John Moore-Kampfer to start the night. “When Cliffy is on, truly, he can be a sort of poor man’s McAvoy,’ said Cassidy. “Obviously, he doesn’t have his size and composure, but in due time I think he’ll gain some of that composure and experience. When he’s on, he’ll finish his check, beat the first guy with his feet, move the puck and make a play.” The Bruins flew here Friday morning, wheels up from Hanscom at 8:40 a.m., which provided everyone with a complete 72-hour holiday respite . . . The Bruins have invited the players’ moms along for the Jan. 7 game in Nashville, which has Cassidy giving his goalie plans a little more scrutiny. He wants to make sure both of his tender’s moms get to see their boys in action. “It’s a business, I know, but if we’re just talking about flipping a couple of starts . . . I don’t want to get too far ahead.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.