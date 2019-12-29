A few quick laps to get the legs moving before the Bruins host a rematch against the Sabres at TD Garden (7 p.m., NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub):

■ Finding the beat once again, the Bruins (23-7-9) are searching for their first three-game winning streak since Dec. 3, when they stifled the Hurricanes to stretch their run to eight (8-0-0). To that point, the Bruins had gone the first 28 games of the year with three regulation losses. They have since gone 3-4-4.

■The Bruins will play a second straight game without top puck-movers Torey Krug (upper body) and Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed), both felled in last Monday’s win over the Capitals. Steven Kampfer remains in the lineup on emergency recall.