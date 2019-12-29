A few quick laps to get the legs moving before the Bruins host a rematch against the Sabres at TD Garden (7 p.m., NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub):
■ Finding the beat once again, the Bruins (23-7-9) are searching for their first three-game winning streak since Dec. 3, when they stifled the Hurricanes to stretch their run to eight (8-0-0). To that point, the Bruins had gone the first 28 games of the year with three regulation losses. They have since gone 3-4-4.
■The Bruins will play a second straight game without top puck-movers Torey Krug (upper body) and Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed), both felled in last Monday’s win over the Capitals. Steven Kampfer remains in the lineup on emergency recall.
■Tuukka Rask will take the net for the first time since that 7-3 win over the Caps, in which he made 39 saves. In the Eastern Conference standings, the Bruins sit four points behind the NHL-best Caps (27-8-5), with one game in hand.
■Patrice “Pinky” Bergeron, with two goals in each of the previous three games, can become the first Bruin since Phil Esposito in Dec. 1973, and second ever, to score multiple goals in four consecutive games. Bergeron has scored a power play goal in three straight, helping the Bruins’ PP go 7 for 25 over their last six games (28 percent).
■ The Sabres (17-15-7), all 26 shots swallowed by Jaroslav Halak in Friday’s 3-0 loss in Buffalo, have lost five of six (1-4-1). New coach (Ralph Krueger) but similar results: a hot start has cooled by Christmastime, and they’re looking at another playoff DNQ (41 points, tied for 12th in the East). Captain Jack Eichel (24-27--51) is sixth in league scoring, looking up at Brad Marchand (third; 19-38--57) and leading goal-scorer David Pastrnak (fourth; 28-28--56).
Matt Porter can be reached at matt.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattyports.