Benched in the first period, the 23-year-old left winger struck twice in 18 seconds in the third, breaking a tie and helping the Bruins to their third win in a row, 3-2 over the Sabres.

Jake DeBrusk sat on the pine, quietly steaming. The minutes ticked by and he didn’t hear his name, didn’t get a look, didn’t feel a tap on the shoulder. He knew exactly what was happening, because it had happened before.

Coach Bruce Cassidy looked like a genius when DeBrusk, coming off a 27-goal season, scored his 10th and 11th of the year in rapid-fire fashion. Beginning at 1:23 of the third period, the Bruins (24-7-9) had a four-minute power play when Buffalo’s Johan Larsson tripped DeBrusk and hooked Brad Marchand on the same shift.

In a tie game, and the power play 0 for 3 to that point, DeBrusk atoned. He cut from behind the net and locked eyes with Steven Kampfer, tipping the defenseman’s half-slapper past Buffalo goalie Linus Ullmark at 2:37 of the third. He was a bit fortunate on the next. On a rush down the left wing, his sharp-angle shot clanked off Ullmark’s pad and through the short side.

A killer goal for Buffalo. A relief and a half for Boston.

DeBrusk believed it was a missed blocked shot that had Cassidy reaching for his stapler. The coach, speaking more generally, said it was the details of the game — getting to the net, blocking shots, taking hits to make plays — and that DeBrusk wasn’t alone. Danton Heinen, another third-year winger, sat the final 15 minutes. David Pastrnak, who scored the game’s opening goal, didn’t play the final 5:45.

“It’s a privilege to put on the Bruins sweater every night,” Cassidy said. “You might not have your A game, but you’ve got to bring your B game to help the team win and be a good pro.”

Said DeBrusk, who logged just 2:22 in the first period, and finished with the first two-goal game of the season (sixth career): “I guess he knows what buttons to push. You never want to have that happen to you. You’d rather it be all roses, but this is the toughest league in the world, and sometimes things happen and you make mistakes.”

“You’ve got to do whatever you can to respond,” he said. “It’s not easy to do that. You can go the other way very easily. I care, and I obviously want to be here playing hockey. I feel like our team’s better when I’m playing good.”

Speaking about DeBrusk’s quiet stretch before the game, Cassidy saw no reason why the third-year winger — an RFA-to-be, trying to avoid thinking about the pressure of his impending second contract — shouldn’t be confident. Cassidy, who likes to tinker with his lines, has kept him with center David Krejci all season. He has shifted from the No. 1 to the No. 2 power play unit, but always sees PP time.

“When they stop responding, I’m probably out the door,” Cassidy mused. “As long as it’s not personal and you’re trying to get them to play the right way, I think the guys will back you up on it. . . . It’s not like we buried the guy the rest of the game.”

The Bruins’ top line continues to be the team’s shining example. They were the most exciting unit on Sunday, creating magic on the game’s opening goal. It was David Pastrnak’s 29th, in his 40th game, a play created by the brilliance of the other two.

With two Sabres rushing him in the defensive zone, Patrice Bergeron slipped a smart feed up the ice, behind Jack Eichel, to Brad Marchand. The winger split another pair of Sabres with his feed to a streaking Pastrnak. The league’s leading goal-scorer beat Ullmark with a heavy wrister.

That goal, at 12:39 of the first, was the second — and final — shot of the period for the Bruins. They were outshot, 7-2, in the opening 20, and finished with a 26-22 deficit. Were it not for DeBrusk’s response, the Bruins might have fallen prey to a Sabres club that hardly has the look of a postseason threat (17-16-7 and 1-5-1 in their last seven).

“He showed what he’s capable of when he uses his speed, and the grittiness he has in him,” said Bruins netminder Tuukka Rask, who stopped 19 of 21 shots.

The Sabres hit two posts, and their 0-for-3 night on the power play started 2:50 in, when the Bruins were caught with eight men on the ice. They finally pulled even 6:37 into the second. Chippy blue liner Rasmus Ristolainen slammed a 2-on-1 feed into Rask, but Zdeno Chara, trying to cover a loose rebound against Rask’s skate, couldn’t hold it when Larsson bumped him.

The Bruins were expecting, in Rask’s words, to “blow the [expletive] whistle.”

They surrendered a second-chance Curtis Lazar goal with 5:08 left, after Rask couldn’t glove a Ristolainen slapper on a delayed penalty.

But DeBrusk, after his rough first period, left with the first star.

“You want a response, in some way, shape or form,” Cassidy said. “Two goals is a good response.”

