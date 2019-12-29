The third-year winger, coming off a 27-goal season, boosted this year’s total to 11 in that frenzied span. Beginning at 1:23 of the third period, the Bruins (24-7-9) had a four-minute power play when Buffalo’s Johan Larsson tripped DeBrusk and hooked Brad Marchand on the same shift.

DeBrusk returned with a bang-bang, potting a pair of power-play goals in a span of 18 third-period seconds, lifting the Bruins to a 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Jake DeBrusk was apparently benched in the first period, skating just two minutes, 22 seconds. The reason was immediately unclear, and didn’t much matter to those in attendance at TD Garden.

DeBrusk was cruising in front to tip a Steven Kampfer drive, and was similarly fortunate on the next. On a rush down the left wing, his sharp-angle shot on Buffalo goalie Linus Ullmark squeaked through the short side.

The Sabres (17-6-7), 3-0 losers to the Bruins in Buffalo on Friday, outshot the home team, 26-22. They didn’t bring the danger of the Black and Gold top-liners, who combined on a brilliant opening goal by David Pastrnak (29th of the year) at 12:39 of the first.

It was the third win in a row for Boston, which closes out 2019 with a matinee at New Jersey on Tuesday.

Here are some observations from the Bruins’ second win in three days against Buffalo:

■ Bruce Cassidy says his top line is the trio that worries him the least. They were the most exciting unit on Sunday, creating magic on the game’s opening goal. It was Pastrnak’s 29th, in his 40th game, on a play created by the brilliance of the other two.

■ With two Sabres rushing him in the defensive zone, Patrice Bergeron slipped a smart feed up the ice, behind Jack Eichel, to Marchand. The winger split another pair of Sabres with his feed to a streaking Pastrnak. The league’s leading goal-scorer beat Linus Ullmark with a heavy wrister. These three are always worth the price of admission. Marchand fooled Buffalo defenders with his trademark fakes, and drew two penalties.

■ Also, remember when Bergeron was struggling with a groin injury? Doesn’t look it.

■ That goal, at 12:39 of the first, was the second — and final — shot of the period for the Bruins. They were outshot, 7-2, in the opening 20, and 19-13 through 40 minutes. They also went 0 for 3 on the power play through the first two periods, though they had some good looks.

■ The Sabres, playing largely uninspired hockey themselves these days, pulled even 6:37 into the second. On a shift that began with Zdeno Chara saying a few angry words to fellow blue liner Rasmus Ristolainen before the faceoff, his Sabres counterpart had the final word. The big, chippy defenseman slammed a 2-on-1 feed into Tuukka Rask, but Chara, trying to cover a loose rebound against Rask’s skate, couldn’t hold it when Johan Larsson bumped him. He was likely expecting a whistle.

■ The Bruins, already missing Torey Krug and Charlie McAvoy to injuries, played with five defensemen for much of the game. Connor Clifton did not return after the 4:16 mark of the first period. The others held up, with Kampfer drawing a tripping penalty.

■ DeBrusk was benched in the first period, playing just 2:22 in the first period, lowest among Bruins forwards. He sat on the bench for the final 11:08 of the frame. He took two shifts after he served a too many men penalty. But he was back for the second.

■ Brett Ritchie, returning to the lineup, threw four hits in the first two periods. He put a big neutral-zone smack on Brandon Montour on his first shift, a few beats after he got a bit lost in the defensive zone and his line allowed a chance. After Ristolainen hit a changing Charlie Coyle from behind near the benches, Ritchie stepped in to manhandle Kyle Okposo.

■ A third-period goal would have made Pastrnak the fifth Bruin to score 30 in the team’s first 40 games. The only others to reach that mark: Phil Esposito (four times, including a club-record 41 in 1974-75), Dit Clapper, Cooney Weiland and Herb Cain. It hadn’t been done since Espo in ’75.

■ DeBrusk wound up skating 12:44.

■ Clifton did not return.

■ Rebound control was the issue for the other goal Rask allowed. On a delayed call, he gloved a Ristolainen slapper, but couldn’t squeeze it. Sabres fourth-liner Curtis Lazar poked it home to cut the deficit to 3-2.

■ The Bruins played with fire in the third. Brett Ritchie’s giveaway led to Lazar hitting the crossbar in the third, and his tripping penalty in the offensive zone gave Buffalo a power play in the final four minutes.

