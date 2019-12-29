On Friday in Buffalo, their shifting of pieces created a new wrinkle, another power-play goal, and another assist for Pastrnak, who remains deadly effective even when he’s not scoring.

Options 1a and 1b are shots for David Pastrnak in the left circle and Patrice Bergeron in the bumper. The No. 2 option is Brad Marchand on the opposite side. When those aren’t working, the Bruins are not afraid to try new things.

The Bruins’ power play works with a handful of set plays, mostly aimed at getting the same few high-percentage chances.

They set up the start of the power play in Buffalo’s zone, with 29 seconds left in the first period. Bergeron won the faceoff. Pastrnak, lined up on the right side this time, dropped the loose puck to Matt Grzelcyk at the point, and held his position as it went around the umbrella to Marchand.

As Marchand took the pass, Pastrnak was stepping up to create a lane. He took Marchand’s cross-ice feed in-stride as Bergeron rotated to his bumper slot.

Pastrnak, the league’s leading goal-scorer (28) entering Sunday’s games, had Sabres keeper Linus Ullmark betting the house that he would shoot. Instead, he slipped a pass inside to Bergeron, who had a mostly empty net after Pastrnak’s expert shot-fake.

“We always try to come up with new plays,” said Pastrnak, who later created Bergeron’s second goal by snatching the puck off Jimmy Vesey’s stick and making the first of four short-range feeds between his linemates to set up a Bergeron finish.

“[Friday] we had a new play and it worked. Any good power play like ours, teams are going to prepare and the same thing isn’t going to work all season. It’s good to change it up a little bit.

“It’s more about chemistry. It’s not like we go out there and say, win the faceoff, we’re going to pass it five passes around, you’re going to go there . . . you know? We’ve been together for a while.”

You wouldn’t know that Pastrnak (28 assists, and fourth in league scoring with 56 points) hadn’t scored in five games entering Sunday. It’s the longest goal-less drought of the year for No. 88, who had lit the lamp in two of his previous 12 games. But he had 11 assists in that time (3-11—14).

“He’s very unselfish,” coach Bruce Cassidy said before puck drop. “I think after a while he gets more frustrated if the group, the line, the power play group doesn’t generate enough. That’s more where his frustration comes, than his own personal game . . . Most young guys, it takes a while to figure that out.”

He also continues to learn how to play physical. Of forwards who have played 300-plus minutes — i.e., regulars — Pastrnak ranks 16th in penalties drawn per 60 minutes (1.66), and 42nd in hits taken per 60 minutes (6.48), according to Natural Stat Trick. “That’s just part of being a good player,” Cassidy said. “Marshy’s had to live with it for a while. Guys are going to get targeted. They’ve got to find ways to keep composure and protect themselves.”

On Friday, Pastrnak reverse-hit Sabres winger Jeff Skinner, shoulder to shoulder, as the two arrived at a loose puck. Skinner took the worst of it. The team announced Saturday that he will miss three to four weeks with an upper body injury. Last Monday, Pastrnak held his own in a tussle with Washington tough guy Tom Wilson.

The newly minted All-Star captain is in that relaxed headspace many superstars enjoy, particularly when they keep on creating. They believe the results will come.

“Don’t try to overthink it,” Pastrnak said. “We know our plays, we know what works.”

Krug resumes skating

Torey Krug (upper body) and Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed), both felled against the Capitals, were absent for a second game. Krug skated on his own Sunday, making it more likely he could return Tuesday at New Jersey. McAvoy remained off skates . . . Brett Ritchie returned to the lineup, opening as a No. 3 right wing. Par Lindholm was a healthy scratch . . . The move allowed Cassidy to shift Anders Bjork back to the left side on the third line, and play Sean Kuraly in his familiar fourth-line center role. Lindholm “deserved to stay in,” Cassidy said, but he preferred to have the left-shooting Bjork on his strong side . . . Cassidy said he liked the defensive potential of the Kuraly, Charlie Coyle, and Bjork line, but he wanted to get his trusted trio of Joakim Nordstrom, Kuraly, and Chris Wagner going again . . . With nine goals, Jake DeBrusk needs to get hot in the second half to reach last year’s total of 27. Cassidy saw no reason why the third-year winger — an impending RFA — shouldn’t be confident, given his regular linemates (David Krejci and Danton Heinen) and power-play time. “At some point the onus has to transfer from us to the player in terms of the comfort level,” Cassidy said. “We’ve tried to create a consistent environment with him. It’s a matter of him getting inside and doing what he needs to do to score, that he’s done in the past.” . . . Connor Clifton didn’t expect to mix it up with Buffalo’s Sam Reinhart, the recipient of a few of his bare fists on Friday. Their battle was “just an in-the-moment thing,” nothing too remarkable. “Two minutes, roughing,” Clifton said. “Perfect. . . . Get back on the ice. That’s what you want.”

