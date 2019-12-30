Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask was chosen for the NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis Jan. 24-25.
David Pastrnak was named captain for the Atlantic Division team earlier this month.
It is the second All-Star appearance for both players.
Pastrnak leads the NHL in goals with 29.
Bruins center Patrice Bergeron is eligible to be voted into the All-Star Game as part of the “NHL All-Star Last Men” campaign that begins on New Year’s Day.
The All-Star Game will feature one team from each division playing 3-on-3 games in a tournament format. Each division’s roster will have 10 players.
All-Star rosters
(All-Star selections in parentheses; *captain)
Atlantic Division
F *David Pastrnak, BOS (2nd)
G Tuukka Rask, BOS (2nd)
F Jack Eichel, BUF (3rd)
F Tyler Bertuzzi, DET (1st)
F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA (1st)
D Shea Weber, MTL (7th)
F Anthony Duclair, OTT (1st)
D Victor Hedman, TBL (2nd)
G Frederik Andersen, TOR (1st)
F Auston Matthews, TOR (4th)
Central Division
F Patrick Kane, CHI (9th)
F *Nathan MacKinnon, COL (3rd)
F Tyler Seguin, DAL (6th)
F Eric Staal, MIN (6th)
D Roman Josi, NSH (3rd)
F Ryan O’Reilly, STL (3rd)
G Jordan Binnington, STL (1st)
D Alex Pietrangelo, STL (2nd)
G Connor Hellebuyck, WPG (2nd)
F Mark Scheifele, WPG (2nd)
Metropolitan Division
D Dougie Hamilton, CAR (1st)
D Seth Jones, CBJ (3rd)
G Joonas Korpisalo, CBJ (1st)
F Kyle Palmieri, NJD (2nd)
F Mathew Barzal, NYI (2nd)
F Artemi Panarin, NYR (1st)
F Travis Konecny, PHI (1st)
F Jake Guentzel, PIT (1st)
D John Carlson, WSH (2nd)
G Braden Holtby, WSH (5th)
Pacific Division
F Jakob Silfverberg, ANA (1st)
G Darcy Kuemper, ARI (1st)
F Matthew Tkachuk, CGY (1st)
D Marcd Giordano, CGY (3rd)
F *Connor McDavid, EDM (4th)
F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (2nd)
F Anze Kopitar, LAK (5th)
F Logan Couture, SJS (2nd)
F Elias Pettersson, VAN (2nd)
G Marc-Andre Fleury, VGK (5th)
