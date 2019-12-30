It is the second All-Star appearance for both players.

David Pastrnak was named captain for the Atlantic Division team earlier this month.

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask was chosen for the NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis Jan. 24-25.

Pastrnak leads the NHL in goals with 29.

Bruins center Patrice Bergeron is eligible to be voted into the All-Star Game as part of the “NHL All-Star Last Men” campaign that begins on New Year’s Day.

The All-Star Game will feature one team from each division playing 3-on-3 games in a tournament format. Each division’s roster will have 10 players.

All-Star rosters

(All-Star selections in parentheses; *captain)

Atlantic Division

F *David Pastrnak, BOS (2nd)

G Tuukka Rask, BOS (2nd)

F Jack Eichel, BUF (3rd)

F Tyler Bertuzzi, DET (1st)

F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA (1st)

D Shea Weber, MTL (7th)

F Anthony Duclair, OTT (1st)

D Victor Hedman, TBL (2nd)

G Frederik Andersen, TOR (1st)

F Auston Matthews, TOR (4th)

Central Division

F Patrick Kane, CHI (9th)

F *Nathan MacKinnon, COL (3rd)

F Tyler Seguin, DAL (6th)

F Eric Staal, MIN (6th)

D Roman Josi, NSH (3rd)

F Ryan O’Reilly, STL (3rd)

G Jordan Binnington, STL (1st)

D Alex Pietrangelo, STL (2nd)

G Connor Hellebuyck, WPG (2nd)

F Mark Scheifele, WPG (2nd)

Metropolitan Division

D Dougie Hamilton, CAR (1st)

D Seth Jones, CBJ (3rd)

G Joonas Korpisalo, CBJ (1st)

F Kyle Palmieri, NJD (2nd)

F Mathew Barzal, NYI (2nd)

F Artemi Panarin, NYR (1st)

F Travis Konecny, PHI (1st)

F Jake Guentzel, PIT (1st)

D John Carlson, WSH (2nd)

G Braden Holtby, WSH (5th)

Pacific Division

F Jakob Silfverberg, ANA (1st)

G Darcy Kuemper, ARI (1st)

F Matthew Tkachuk, CGY (1st)

D Marcd Giordano, CGY (3rd)

F *Connor McDavid, EDM (4th)

F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (2nd)

F Anze Kopitar, LAK (5th)

F Logan Couture, SJS (2nd)

F Elias Pettersson, VAN (2nd)

G Marc-Andre Fleury, VGK (5th)

Follow Matt Pepin on Twitter at @mattpep15.