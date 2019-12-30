The Bruins added Charlie McAvoy to their injured reserve list, a day ahead of their New Year’s Eve matinee in New Jersey.

The star defenseman, who sustained an undisclosed injury last Monday when Capitals winger T.J. Oshie plastered him to the boards, has missed two games.

Unlike the NFL’s IR list — which means a player is out long-term — an NHL player going on IR is eligible to return seven days after the date of injury.