The Bruins added Charlie McAvoy to their injured reserve list, a day ahead of their New Year’s Eve matinee in New Jersey.
The star defenseman, who sustained an undisclosed injury last Monday when Capitals winger T.J. Oshie plastered him to the boards, has missed two games.
Unlike the NFL’s IR list — which means a player is out long-term — an NHL player going on IR is eligible to return seven days after the date of injury.
So, technically, McAvoy could play Tuesday — but that’s unlikely, given that he was not in attendance at the Bruins’ Monday practice in Brighton.
Defensemen who did participate included Torey Krug, who hasn’t played since taking a Tom Wilson hit in that Washington game, and Jeremy Lauzon. The latter was recalled on an emergency basis (i.e. free of waiver restrictions) from AHL Providence.
Krug, who has missed seven of the Bruins’ 40 games this year, still ranks tied for 14th in the league in scoring by defensemen (5-21—26). Krug’s 14 power-play assists rank second to Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman (16).
