“Yeah, it’s good,” said Marchand, who in general ignores such career milestones. “I play with really good players, so I am going to get opportunities. When you play with guys like [ Patrice Bergeron , David Pastrnak , and Zdeno Chara ] . . . and on the power play, pucks are going to go in the net.”

As spare parts go, he keeps finding his way to the top shelf.

NEWARK — Brad Marchand , who showed up in Boston a decade ago as a fourth-line spare part, reached the 20-goal plateau Tuesday for a seventh consecutive season.

Consider the rarified air in which Marchand, 31, now finds himself with 282 career regular-season goals:

Alexander Ovechkin and Patrick Kane, who also have reached 20 goals this season, have reach that level, respectively, for 15 and 13 consecutive seasons.

Jonathan Toews (12), Phil Kessel (11), and John Tavares (10) had not potted 20 this season as of Tuesday afternoon, but they too carry lengthy streaks.

Marchand, in fact, is one of only 11 NHLers who had strung together a half-dozen 20-goal seasons before this season began.

“It’s not easy,” said Marchand, chuckling slightly when asked what time has taught him about scoring. “I think the biggest thing is you just have to be around the net, be close to the net, because that’s where the majority of the goals are scored around the league. Hang out there and you are going to score some goals.”

Case in point, Marchand was on the spot for his 20th, cashing in with an easy net-front pot after Pastrnak ripped one of his patented one-timers on net. Puck loose. Puck deposited.

“Perfect example,” said Marchand. “Just standing there, look for the rebound, and back of the net.”

Heinen scratched

Danton Heinen ended 2019 in the press box, the badlands of the NHL, scratched against the Devils as the coach’s reminder he needs to sharpen his game.

A few sloppy passes here and there, diminishing offensive production, and some unnecessarily protracted shifts earned the fourth-year pro some pine time.

“A little bit of the details,” said coach Bruce Cassidy. “If you look at the guys we’ve taken out of the lineup . . . from Lindy [Par Lindholm], [David] Backes, Nordy [Joakim Nordstrom], and Wags [Chris Wagner] . . . these are all established players. So he is not out of that mix. There are a few others.’

Heinen, signed to a two-year extension (total: $5.6 million) over the summer, dipped to 34 points last season after posting 47 in his rookie year. He has been about on pace to match his 2018-19 production this season, despite often working with the club’s No. 2 center, David Krejci.

Heinen can skate at NHL pace. He often displays a strong shot. He has improved his play along the wall, something that was a bugaboo in his initial NHL days. Of late, however, his overall game has not been sharp and his offensive production nearly nonexistent (1-1—2 over the last 12 games).

“He’ll have to fight his way through that,” said Cassidy. “He’ll have to figure out when he can make plays on his backhand and when he can’t. Just felt it was his [time to sit out]. His shift length got a little long the other night. A couple of different things that need his attention.”

Heinen logged one shift that ran a near-interminable 2 minutes 49 seconds against the Sabres on Sunday, in part leading to Cassidy sitting him out for most of the third period.

Lauzon debuts

Jeremy Lauzon, who played 16 games with the Black and Gold varsity last season, made his 2019-20 debut Tuesday for the Bruins, paired with Matt Grzelcyk. Lauzon worked the left side and Grzelcyk shifted to his off side.

Selected with the 52nd pick in the 2015 draft, Lauzon was 6 feet 1 inch and 195 pounds as an 18-year-old. Today, he is 6-3 and 217 pounds. Size matters, particularly when counted on to be a heavy defender.

“I think it does a lot,” said Lauzon, asked what the extra heft means to his game. “Just physically, I feel stronger.”

Impressed by Lauzon’s work last season, Cassidy figures he can carve a comfortable niche as a second-pairing defender.

“I would think he’d be a hard-nosed, shutdown guy,” said Cassidy, asked to project how Lauzon might develop over the next three years. “Probably not a top pair — that would be great for the Bruins if he was — but he’d be able to play against heavy third lines, kill penalties, and hopefully make a good first pass. That’s an area of his game we’d like to see him grow. Get back on the puck, identify who’s available, make the right call more often than not, and then support the rush.”

Because of his size, and increasing strength, said Cassidy, Lauzon should present solid resistance to opposing forwards. The Bruins like his battle level.

“He’ll come in handy against the [Wayne] Simmonds of the world,” said Cassidy, noting one of New Jersey’s stouter forwards. “Bigger players that you need a bigger guy at times.”

Lauzon, who logged 15:40 in ice time, finished with two shots on net and a minus-1. Grzelcyk, the first option at point on the power play, amassed 23:29 and also landed two shots on net.

Concern for Clifton

Cassidy sounded as if Torey Krug and Charlie McAvoy will make it back soon from their respective stints hors de combat.

Of more concern, however, is fellow backliner Connor Clifton, felled late in the first period of Sunday’s 3-2 win over the Sabres.

“The one we are waiting on now is Clifton,” said Cassidy, noting that McAvoy skated Tuesday morning in Brighton, Mass. “He had to get his MRI. We thought that might be a quick one. He’s the one we’re a little bit concerned about right now.”

