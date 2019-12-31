Chris Wagner, Boston’s fifth shooter, was the only Bruin to put one by MacKenzie Blackwood in the shootout. After Severson potted a gorgeous backhander, Blackwood then stoned Patrice Bergeron to complete the comeback victory.

The loss, after the Bruins forged a 2-0 lead early in the second period, left the Bruins with a 24-7-10 mark (58 points) through Game 41 of the 82-game regular season.

NEWARK — Jack Hughes and Damon Severson, New Jersey’s fifth and six shooters in the shootout, connected for back-to-back goals on Jaro Halak Tuesday afternoon and lifted the Devils to a 3-2 win over the Bruins.

The Bruins, who turned sleepy after taking a 2-0 lead early in the second, saw the Devils finally pull even, 2-2, when Jesper Bratt tipped home a long P.K. Subban wrister with only 6:49 remaining in regulation.

Subban faked one of his big windup slappers just inside the blue line, fronted by Joakim Nordstrom, and opted for the snap shot. Jostling with Zdeno Chara for position at the top of the crease, Bratt mad the tip for equalizer, his eighth goal this season.

Other observations on the shootout loss:

■ With David Krejci sidelined for a seventh game this season, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy cobbled together a second line that had Par Lindholm between Jake DeBrusk (two goals Sunday) and David Backes (first time in lineup since Dec. 19).

■ He didn’t get on the scoresheet in the first period, but Anders Bjork flashed his passing skills twice, first on a feed to Charlie Coyle around the 6:40 mark and then again around 10:55 that set up Steve Kampfer for a sharp wrister.

■ Halak, after notching his 50th career shutout in Friday’s 3-0 whitewash of the Sabres, went 10 for 10 on saves in the opening 10:00. The Slovak stopper was at his best with an old-timey two-pad stack that stoned Sami Vatanen on the right side around the 11:00 mark.

■ Brad Marchand’s strike for the 1-0 lead, tidying up a David Pastrnak one-timer, brought him to the 20-goal plateau for a seventh straight season.

■ The Bruins boosted their lead to 2-0 with 4:27 gone in the second, the product of Sean Kuraly mashing away on Blackwood at the right post. The puck squibbed left and Nordstrom tapped it over the line for his fourth goal of the season.

■ The Devils gained momentum over the back half of the second period and cut the deficit in half, 2-1, when Blake Coleman finished off a Nikita Gusev feed for his 12th of the season. Travis Zajac closed off Bruins rookie Jeremy Lauzon at the left post, and Coleman had lots of shooting room from his spot low in the slot.

■ Halak need an extra second or two after ex-BC forward Miles Wood careened into the net around the 15:45 mark. Could have been worse, given the force with which the 6-foot-2-inch Wood hit the crease.

■ The Bruins logged 23 shots over the opening 40:00 and Pastrnak’s name was on seven of them. Coleman led the Devils with five shots on Halak.

■ It was a rare off day at the dot for Bergeron, who won only 4 of 13 faceoffs (31 percent) over the first two periods.

■ The Devils rolled up a lopsided 19-5 shot advantage in the third period, after trailing, 23-21, through 40:00.

■ The Bruins played much of the third period with only five blue liners, after an injured Kampfer exited around the 5:00 mark.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.