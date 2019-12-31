They are still among the league elite with half a season still to go before the Stanley Cup playoffs begin. But the decade that included a Cup championship in 2011 ended with yet another reminder that the 2019-20 iteration of the Spoked-B remains vulnerable to lapses in concentration, execution, and still needs help generating bona fide, consistent secondary offense.

The loss, their sixth in as many shootouts this season, left the Bruins with a 24-7-10 mark and a bountiful 58 points through Game No. 41 of the NHL’s 82-game season.

NEWARK — On the verge of carrying a ego-boosting four-game winning streak into the new year, the Bruins tipped over the punch bowl and sent the dessert tray skittering across the ice Tuesday afternoon, turning their comfy 2-0 lead into a 3-2 shootout loss to the Devils at the Prudential Center.

“To me, it’s execution,” said a slightly perturbed coach Bruce Cassidy, whose squad moved to the two-goal lead only 4:27 into the second period on a Joakim Nordstrom strike. “It always starts there. If you don’t execute . . . make some plays . . . get out of your end or get through the neutral zone . . . then you are going to be defending it and chasing it. That’s what happened to us.”

The Devils, who didn’t even it at 2-2 until Jesper Bratt tipped home a P.K. Subban wrister with 6:49 to go in regulation, clinched it with back-to-back strikes in the shootout, one by rookie phenom Jack Hughes and the other from Damon Severson.

Chris Wagner was the only one of six Boston shooters to connect in the shootout, potting a dazzling backhander to keep the Bruins alive immediately after the Hughes goal. But after Severson then beat Jaroslav Halak with a backhander over the Slovak stopper’s right pad, Jersey goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood blocked Patrice Bergeron on a forehander and the Bruins headed home from the holiday matinee with their hapless 1-point door prize.

“Listen, we’re here to win,” said Cassidy, whose squad rolled up victories over Washington and Buffalo (twice) leading to here. “We’re not here to lose in a shootout or overtime or whatever . . . we’re here to win. You get a 2-0 lead and typically we’ve been able to handle those situations . . . not tonight. No one’s satisfied.”

Adding to Boston’s woes: the loss of yet another defenseman, this time Steven Kampfer, called up recently from AHL Providence to help plug the void left by the injured Torey Krug and Charlie McAvoy. A shot off a foot or ankle sent Kampfer to the dressing room some six minutes into the third, leaving the Bruins down a man on the backline for a third time in four games.

No immediate word on the result of Kampfer’s X-rays. The Bruins are off Wednesday, and there won’t be an update until the morning workout on Thursday, ahead of the game that night at the Garden against the Blue Jackets.

“We’re down a few guys back there,” noted Cassidy, who hopes to have Krug or McAvoy back on Thursday. “But we’ve been there before. That’s just a part of the game every team goes through at certain times. Sometimes you play better if you play more.”

Not the case here at the Rock, across the lineup. The Bruins, paced by an early Brad Marchand goal (No. 20), were ahead on shots, 16-14, when Nordstrom knocked home the 2-0 lead.

Brain lock and cement feet then set in from there for the Black and Gold. The Devils went on to outshoot them, 30-7, over the remaining 40:33, and yes, it was that lopsided (including a 19-5 third period).

“They play hard, they get their chances by working hard and getting to the net.,” said Bergeron. “We knew who we were facing. We spent too much time in our zone — lots of energy you can’t use on the offense, and that’s where it hurt us.”

“Tough to lose that game,” added Marchand. “We were in control, but we got a point. Those things happened. We have to be a little bit better. We’ll look at some things and be better for the next game.”

It was a Blake Coleman goal, at the end of fast-developing three on two, that cut the Boston lead in half with 8:58 gone in the second. The Bratt goal, which had him jockeying for position with the behemoth Zdeno Chara, came 17 shots later on Halak. The Devils were pouring it on, while the Bruins, for the most part, were chopping it up, over and over.

“Frustrating,” said Bergeron. “We kind of sat back. They were doing sort of what we want to do to other teams — a quick chip in our zone with speed and they were getting good zone time because of that.”

A half-season in the books. When they’re at their best — as they were for the first eight weeks of the season (20-3-5 through Dec. 3) — the Bruins are right there with league powers Washington and St. Louis.

Lots of hockey left. Punch bowls and dessert trays included.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.