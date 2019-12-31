“A little bit of the details,” said coach Bruce Cassidy. “If you look at the guys we’ve taken out of the lineup, from Lindy (Par Lindhom), [David] Backes, Nordy (Joakim Nordstrom) and Wags (Chris Wagner), these are all established players. So he is not out of that mix. There are a few others.”

NEWARK – Danton Heinen ended 2019 in the press box, the badlands of the NHL, scratched from Tuesday’s matinee here vs. the Devils as the coach’s reminder he needs to sharpen his game.

Heinen, signed to a two-year, $5.6 million extension over the summer, dipped to 34 points last season after posting 47 in his rookie year. He has been about on pace to match his 2018-19 production this season, despite often working with the club’s No. 2 center, David Krejci as his pivot.

Heinen can skate at NHL pace. He often displays a strong shot. He has improved his play along the wall, something that was a bugaboo in his initial NHL days. Of late, however, his overall game has not been sharp and his offensive production nearly non-existent (1-1—2 over the last 12 games). He had a a 2:49 shift against Buffalo, staying on the ice for an entire power play and then some, but then sat for most of the third period.

“He’ll have to fight his way through that,” said Cassidy. “He’ll have to figure out when he can make plays on his backhand, and when he can’t. Just felt it was his [time to sit out]. His shift length got a little long the other night. A couple of different things that need his attention.”

Lauzon makes season debut

Jeremy Lauzon, who played 16 games with the varsity last season, made his 2019-’20 debut here for the Bruin, paired with Matt Grzelcyk . . . Jaro Halak was in the Boston net. Tuukka Rask will get the call Thursday with the Blue Jackets at the Garden . . . Per Cassidy, injured defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Torey Krug both skated Tuesday in Brighton and are inching closer to returning to the lineup . . . The Bruins are awaiting MRI results on injured backliner Connor Clifton, who exited the lineup late in the first period Sunday night during the 3-2 win over the Sabres at the Garden.

