Hardly inspiring stuff, but it was an explanation for previous defeats at the hands of Detroit, Los Angeles, New Jersey, and Chicago.

“Over the course of a season you will play down to an opponent’s level, or play up to an opponent’s level,” said Cassidy, pointing to a lack of third-period focus as a culprit.

Before puck drop, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy was wondering aloud why his team, one of the best in the league, had pulled a few losses from the bottom of the barrel.

Cassidy was left to explain anew after a 2-1 overtime loss to Columbus, a disheartening result to kick off the new year at TD Garden. Pierre-Luc Dubois finished a two-on-one with Seth Jones 52 seconds into OT, following a brilliant near-goal by the David Pastrnak-David Krejci combination at the other end.

New year, same maddening inclination to let teams with a fraction of their firepower hang around.

The Bruins (24-7-11) opened the scoring with the 30th goal from Pastrnak, who sent in a screamer on the power play at 11:07 of the second, but lost their slim lead in . . . wait for it . . . the third period.

It was 1 point stolen, then 2, for the shorthanded Blue Jackets (19-14-8). With a slew of regulars out of the lineup, they got 32 saves from Elvis Merzlikins, which is apparently Latvian for Patrick Roy.

At 2:06 of the third, the hard-working visitors tied it on a hard-won bounce. Winger Sonny Milano threw a centering pass off the right skate of Matt Grzelcyk, who was tied up with ex-Boston College Eagle Nathan Gerbe. The puck eluded Tuukka Rask (31 saves), knotting the game at 1 and rewarding a hard-hat shift.

Merzlikins kept it 1-1 through 60 minutes, by closing his wickets on a Anders Bjork deke with 14:05 left, and slamming the door on a Par Lindholm follow. There wasn’t enough volume or quality to beat him, though the Bruins didn’t have a poor showing.

They just didn’t have their A-game, and their B-game isn’t cutting it these days.

■ Dissatisfied with a zero on the scoreboard after 20 minutes, the Bruins pushed hard in the opening minutes of the second. Their labor bore no fruit at first. Brad Marchand drew a hooking call, but the Bruins’ power play landed one shot. Columbus nearly converted off the sequence; Zach Werenski hit the pipe on a shorthanded rush, and out of the box, Nick Foligno joined a three-on-two rush that nearly produced a stuff-in goal.

■ Blue Jackets netminder Elvis Merzlikins, hardly impressive this season (1-4-4, 3.14, .900 coming in), denied the first 16 shots he saw. Before David Pastrnak beat him with a rocket, he turned aside Anders Bjork on a rebound slapper from the circle.

■ The Bruins converted four seconds after Jake DeBrusk drew a tripping call, the product of a hard cut around backchecking defenseman Dean Kukan on a rush into the zone. Pastrnak, off a Patrice Bergeron faceoff win and Torey Krug setup, sent a laser through the legs of ex-Bruin Riley Nash (a little too close for comfort) and over the glove of the Merzlikins.

■ It was the 30th goal and 60th point of the season for Pastrnak, who looks like he’ll blow away last season’s career highs of 38 and 81. Pastrnak, playing in his 42nd game, is the fastest Bruin to 30 goals since Cam Neely (27 games) in 1994-95. He reached those career highs in 66 games last season.

■ Tuukka Rask’s split-legged save on Milano, with 1:21 left in the second, was the best of his 23 stops through 40 minutes. Milano, the winger once committed to play for Jerry York at Boston College before turning pro, had Rask dead to rights.

■ It is new year indeed: The Bruins finally won a coach’s challenge. After Sean Kuraly coughed up the puck next to Rask on the game’s first shift, Columbus winger Gustav Nyquist scored 17 seconds in. But Boone Jenner did enough pitchforking of Rask to earn a goaltender interference call, and Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy won the challenge. Not quite the thrill of victory felt, but there was rightful rejoicing. The Bruins are now 1 for 1 in coach’s challenges they’ve requested. Other teams have challenged six of their goals . . . five have been overturned, most in the NHL.

■ Kuraly wasn’t benched after his turnover. On his next shift, he and Joakim Nordstrom laid heavy hits in the Columbus end, Nordstrom declining a dance invitation from Scott Harrington after the Bruin leveled Kukan. Nordstrom, increasingly physical of late, beat an icing call in the third period, the game tied. Linemate Chris Wagner laid out Dubois late in the third.

■ Until they were on the ice for the tying goal, it was a solid start for the new DeBrusk-Krejci-Charlie Coyle trio. The unit had several chances early, and both Coyle’s strength and DeBrusk’s speed were noticeable, though Krejci looked to be getting his legs under him. Will Cassidy, ever willing to tinker with his lines, let them ride a few games? His call depends, in part, on whether the third-line center spot vacated by Coyle is capably filled. Lindholm was fine as a fill-in, but it’s a bit of a stretch to consider him a long-term solution.

■ Columbus, despite its banged-up state, was willing to bang. It led the shot-blocking category, 12-1, and hits, 23-15, through 40 minutes. Not close to the same firepower as last season’s second-round loss to the Bruins, but the Blue Jackers are a typically John Tortorella bunch: competitive.

■ A familiar set of pipes boomed through the TD Garden speakers. Longtime Bruins PA announcer Jim Martin made a return to his rinkside post. Martin retired before the season after 26 years and more than 1,000 games behind the mic. But the team didn’t settle on a successor for the Coventry, R.I., resident, who grew up in Dorchester and Mattapan. Team PR director Matt Chmura said Martin will work an indeterminate number of games going forward.

