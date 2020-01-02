Cassidy was left to explain anew after the Bruins dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to the Blue Jackets, which competed like a club bent on turning its season around. The Bruins, on the other hand, didn’t get enough quality chances, allowed too many, and according to Cassidy late Thursday evening, have “got to smarten up” in overtime.

“Over the course of a season you will play down to an opponent’s level,” said Cassidy, reasoning that sharper third-period focus would have avoided losses to the Devils, Kings and Red Wings, three teams that appear bound for the lottery.

Before puck drop Thursday at TD Garden, Bruce Cassidy was wondering aloud why his Bruins, one of the best teams in the league, had pulled a few losses from the bottom of the barrel.

After David Pastrnak nearly tipped a feed from David Krejci in the opening minute of OT, he was ridden off the puck behind the net. Seth Jones broke out and froze Pastrnak, who lunged and waved his stick at the Blue Jackets defenseman. Free for a two on one the other way, Jones fed Pierre-Luc Dubois for a one-timer at 0:52.

New year, same maddening inclination as the Bruins let teams with a fraction of their firepower hang around.

David Pastrnak scored his 30th goal of the year Thursday night in the 2-1 loss to Columbus. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Bruins (24-7-11) opened the scoring with a power-play rocket from Pastrnak at 11:07 of the second. It gave Pastrnak his fourth straight 30-goal season, and made him the fastest to hit that mark (42 games) since Cam Neely did it in 27 games in 1993-94. Pastrnak leads the league in goals, and is well on his way to breaking last year’s career highs of 38 goals and 81 points.

Four seconds after Jake DeBrusk drew a tripping call on a rush into the zone, Pastrnak sent a top-shelf laser between the legs of ex-Bruin Riley Nash.

But afterward, Pastrnak briefly sounded like he was swimming in his own mind.

“It’s frustrating,” he said. “There’s been plenty of them this year. Overtime’s probably getting in our head. We’re missing some confidence there.

“Early in overtime, we had a clean 3 on 2 and we don’t get a shot on net. How I said, a little confidence missing. You don’t want to make a bad shot and then they go scoring, fire back at you.

“We need to win one of those. Hopefully it’s going to be the next one.”

It was 1 point stolen, then 2, for the shorthanded Blue Jackets (19-14-8), who improved to 8-0-4 in their last 12. With a slew of regulars out of the lineup — Cam Atkinson, Josh Anderson, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Brandon Dubinsky, Markus Nutivaara and Ryan Murray, plus promising rookie Emil Bemstrom — they leaned on 25 saves from netminder Elvis Merzlikins.

Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzlikins jumps into the arms of teammate Nick Foligno to celebrate their win over the Bruins Thursday night. Elise Amendola/Associated Press

He was 1-4-4, 3.14, .900 coming in, but turned into a Latvian Patrick Roy on Causeway Street. Merzlikins, spelling injured All-Star Joonas Korpisalo, pushed his team to OT by closing his wickets on an Anders Bjork deke with 14:05 left, and slamming the door on a Par Lindholm follow-up.

His mates were credited with a 15-2 edge in blocked shots (the John Tortorella special), though their true count was likely higher. The Bruins nearly matched their physicality, but were out-hit, 33-25. Banged up as they were, they were willing to bang.

At 2:06 of the third, the hard-hat visitors tied it up on a hard-won bounce. Winger Sonny Milano threw a centering pass off the right skate of Matt Grzelcyk, who was tied up with ex-BC Eagle Nathan Gerbe. The puck eluded Tuukka Rask (31 saves), knotting the game at 1.

“Sometimes it bounces your way,” said the ever-calm Rask, “sometimes it doesn’t.”

A positive from the game, and an early turning point: the Bruins finally won a coach’s challenge. After Sean Kuraly coughed up the puck next to Rask on the game’s first shift, Columbus winger Gus Nyquist scored 17 seconds in. But Boone Jenner did enough pitchforking of Rask’s legs to earn a goaltender interference call, and Cassidy won the challenge.

“They got it right,” said Rask. “It might not look just awful, but that’s one of those that was worse than it looks.”

The Bruins are now 1 for 1 in coach’s challenges they’ve requested. Other teams have challenged six of their goals. Five have been overturned, more than any other team.

By the end of the night, Boston dropped to 2-11 when a game goes longer than 60 minutes. Thankfully it didn’t get to a shootout, where the Bruins are 0-6.

In regulation, the Bruins didn’t produce enough volume or quality. They defended reasonably well, moved the puck well, and continue to get solid netminding. It was a loss to a lesser outfit, but not exactly a poor showing.

But these kind of results keep happening. Are the reasons between the ears, as Pastrnak suggested?

“I guess, yeah, if people are feeling that way,” said a skeptical-sounding Torey Krug. “We’ve just got to go out and make one more play than they do. Luckily they don’t play 3 on 3 overtime in the playoffs. But for now, we’re capturing points. We’ve got to find a way to capture a few more.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattyports.