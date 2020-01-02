McAvoy didn’t say much about the more questionable of the two — Oshie’s high, reverse hit on him, which came in the final 90 seconds of a rout (it was 6-3 Boston at the time).

The two Bruins defensemen, who each missed three games, were set to return Thursday against the Blue Jackets. McAvoy, a game-time decision, was hopeful. Both saw the heavy checks by Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie that injured them Dec. 23 as part of the game.

Neither Torey Krug nor Charlie McAvoy lodged a complaint about hits from Capitals players that knocked them out of action for 10 days.

“Yeah, I don’t know,” said McAvoy, who took some 25 seconds to crawl off the ice after he was flattened.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said last week that neither McAvoy, whose injury was not disclosed, nor Krug (upper body) had been in concussion protocol.

“It’s hockey, I guess,” McAvoy said. “Haven’t really thought about it for a while. Just focusing on myself and the team and trying to cheer these guys on last week.”

Krug had no issue with Wilson blowing him up in the second period. The hit was shoulder-to-shoulder and right after he played the puck.

“I thought it was a good, clean hit,” Krug said. “I knew he was on the ice, I knew he was coming, he just got to me a little quicker than I expected.”

The Bruins, who won’t see the NHL-leading Capitals again this regular season, responded to the hits with Patrice Bergeron’s empty-net goal and a brief scrum involving the fourth lines at the buzzer.

Back in line

Also not rattled: Danton Heinen, after his one-game tour of the press box ended.

“Don’t stress too much,” said the third-year winger, a healthy scratch for Tuesday’s shootout loss to the Devils. “Go back in and do what I can to help the team.”

Heinen, benched most of the third period Sunday against Buffalo for slacking on the details of his game, was dropped to the third line with left wing Anders Bjork and center Sean Kuraly.

Still playing his off wing, the left-shooting Heinen has started slowly (6-9—15 in 40 games).

“I’m harder on myself than anybody,” he said. “I realize when things aren’t going right. It’s a matter of getting back to the things that got me here.”

Against Columbus, the Bruins lined up Charlie Coyle to the right side of a returning David Krejci (lower body), who missed Tuesday’s game. Par Lindholm centered Joakim Nordstrom and Chris Wagner.

Cassidy has been encouraged of late by his fourth line, which includes Lindholm as a rotating cast member (a la Noel Acciari last year). In Tuesday’s loss at New Jersey, Nordstrom punched in a goal, off some gritty work from his line, and Wagner extended the shootout with a backhand roof job.

“That’s our goal in the second half, to reestablish that [group],” Cassidy said. “It just makes us better when they’re rock-solid.”

Angry management

Columbus, which lost stars Artemi Panarin, Sergei Bobrovsky, and Matt Duchene to free agency, came into Thursday’s game 18-14-8 and 5 points out of a wild-card spot. The Blue Jackets arrived on Causeway Street on a 7-0-4 run, despite missing a slew of injured holdovers from last year’s second-round playoff loss to the Bruins: Cam Atkinson, Josh Anderson, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Brandon Dubinsky, Markus Nutivaara, and Ryan Murray, plus promising rookie Emil Bemstrom.

Already fighting to stay afloat, coach John Tortorella took a $20,000 hit from the NHL for his comments after Sunday’s loss to the Blackhawks. The Concord-raised coach, who runs the hottest of those in his 31-man fraternity, was also fined a conditional $25,000. The league will collect if Torts pops off in a similar fashion through Dec. 29, 2020.

In a press conference Sunday, Tortorella raged against officials he said made a mistake in adjusting the clock after a too-many-men penalty in overtime. The Jackets later watched a Zach Werenski shot go in just after the buzzer, and goalie Joonas Korpisalo injured his knee in the shootout.

Said Tortorella, “All this [expletive] technology right? The technology and getting things right. The stubbornness tonight by the officials and by the league and Toronto, however it’s supposed to [expletive] work, [it] screws us. It’s ridiculous.”

The club said Korpisalo, who was named their All-Star rep (17-10-4, 2.49, .913), will miss 4-6 weeks. The Jackets will lean on a pair of Latvians, Elvis Merzlikins and rookie Matiss Kivlenieks. Merzlikins stopped 36 of 37 shots in a win over Florida on New Year’s Eve, with Kivlenieks at the ready.

No team had ever dressed two Latvian netminders for a game. If he plays, Kivlenieks would become the fifth Latvian netminder (25th player) to play in the NHL. The Bruins had one of them: Peter Skudra, whose tour as an NHL backup stopped in Boston for 26 games in 2000-01. He is now head coach of Traktor Chelyabinsk in the KHL.

Clifton a no-go

Cassidy said Connor Clifton (upper body) will be out through Saturday’s game against Edmonton at least. Clifton was hurt against Buffalo Sunday . . . Hard-edged winger Anton Blidh, who injured his shoulder in camp, joined Providence on a long-term injured reserve conditioning loan . . . Tuukka Rask, 10-0-5 at home this season, started in net Thursday. David Backes and Brett Ritchie sat . . . Jeremy Lauzon was reassigned to Providence.

Four-decade men

Zdeno Chara was set to join Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau as the 12th, 13th, and 14th players in league history to play in four decades. Ray Bourque and Mark Recchi are the only other Bruins on that list. Chara, 42, remains on track to play his 1,000th game as a Bruin on Jan. 11 against the Islanders in Brooklyn . . . The Bruins hadn’t allowed a power-play goal in six games, killing off 19 in a row. The Blue Jackets, who had Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis working with their power play last spring, cut ties with him over the summer. In November, they hired assistant Paul MacLean, the former Ottawa coach, to fill the void. They entered ranked 23rd in efficiency (17.3 percent).

Matt Porter