The Bruins (24-8-11) didn’t look their smartest or sharpest in Saturday afternoon’s 4-1 loss to the Oilers. Soft and sloppy in front of a mostly sleepy crowd, they let the Oilers slip out of TD Garden with a win.

“You’ve got to show up every day, because if you don’t, you’ll look dumb,” he said after Friday’s practice. “Every point is really important. You never know if the one point in January is going to be the difference between home ice or not, playoffs or not, something that can be the difference between winning and losing a Stanley Cup. That’s how I try to look at it.”

Sean Kuraly was pondering the importance of the next day’s cross-conference game against the Oilers, and trying to find his game with the playoffs far off in the distance.

Scoring four unanswered after David Pastrnak’s first-period goal, the visitors handed the Bruins their first regulation loss since Dec. 12, and second regulation loss at home (14-2-9). The damage came from Gaetan Haas, Darnell Nurse, and, of course, superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl (empty-netter with nine seconds left).

While uncredited on the scoresheet, a Jake DeBrusk turnover, a Jaroslav Halak softie, and a Zdeno Chara pinch provided some help. The Bruins lost their legs after the opening minutes, played in their zone too much and Oilers were happy to scoot on by.

A flu bug has been working through the Bruins’ dressing room — Brad Marchand and Chara missed Friday’s practice — which might explain some of it.

“It showed on the ice at times,” coach Bruce Cassidy noted.

Using his degree in hockey psychology, Dr. Cassidy diagnosed them with a case of midseason malaise.

“I think our mind-set is good,” he said. “We’ve just got to pull ourselves out of it. We’re the group that’s got us this far, had success. We’re the group that’s got to get back to a little more, basics.”

By that, he meant attacking the net and putting the puck on enemy goalies — such as Edmonton’s Mike Smith, who arrived with the fourth-worst save percentage in the league (.892) and left smiling, having stopped 35 of 36 shots. The Bruins put 21 on Smith in the third period, but the Oilers (22-17-5), who had lost nine of their previous 12, escaped nearly two minutes of six-on-five play at the end.

“We’ve got to believe in each other,” said center David Krejci, who hasn’t seen it go his way of late (2-5—7 in the last month; suffered a lower-body injury last week). “We’re just kind of in the middle of it now. Keep your head up, keep working hard, and eventually things will turn the other way.”

Pastrnak, who seemed a bit down after Thursday’s shootout loss to the Blue Jackets, led the Bruins’ charge out of the gate. On his second shift, the NHL’s leading goal scorer (31) laid out defenseman Oscar Klefbom behind the Edmonton net.

Looking for payback at the other end, Draisaitl elbowed Torey Krug. You might have guessed what happened next.

Five seconds into the power play, a Pastrnak snap shot ramped up off the stick of defenseman Kris Russell and past Smith.

Physical tone? Check. Power play humming? Check. Goaltending? That, too. Sharp early, Halak (22 saves) stuffed McDavid at the far post late in the first, after Draisaitl worked free from Brandon Carlo and fed him cross-ice.

But the Bruins’ game had started to fray. By the end of the first, they had allowed seven scoring chances and produced two. Marchand worked over the Edmonton defense and drew a slashing call at 15:26. Boston couldn’t get a second goal on the board.

The Bruins paid for their mistakes twice in the second period. The Oilers tied it when DeBrusk flubbed a simple cross-ice pass in his zone, and a forechecking Haas froze Halak and tucked it home at 7:41 of the second.

The Bruins nearly got it back a minute later, when a Pastrnak bomb from the circle caused officials to check the video to see if the puck leaked through. But those chances were few and far between. Scoring chances at five on five through 40 minutes, per Natural Stat Trick: Oilers 19, Bruins 4.

The Bruins’ penalty kill stifled the visitors twice in the second, but Halak allowed a deflating one with 6.3 seconds left in the period. Nurse, who hadn’t scored since Oct. 24, threw a short-side wrister on net, from below the left dot. Halak, who came in with the Eastern Conference’s second-best save percentage (.930), didn’t have the post sealed.

“It happens to everyone,” he said. “If you give up a bad goal, it shows more than if you miss a backdoor tap-in.”

The Oilers stomped on them again at the start of the third. With 1:48 off the clock, McDavid, the NHL scoring leader in two of the last three seasons, overpowered Halak with a blocker-side wrister on the break. Chara was caught too far up the ice.

The Bruins pushed from there, and out-chanced the visitors, 9-3, in the third, but that couldn’t even the score.

Patrice Bergeron wasn’t using the flu as an excuse. He saw a team cheating a bit defensively, and not working hard enough at the other end.

“Squeezing our sticks at times, I think there’s a lot of that,” Bergeron said. “There’s times of the year when the puck goes your way, and sometimes it doesn’t. You’ve got to fight even harder to get it back.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattyports.