“You’ve got to show up every day, because if you don’t, you’ll look dumb,” he said.

“Every point is really important. You never know if the one point in January is going to be the difference between home ice or not, playoffs or not, something that can be the difference between winning and losing a Stanley Cup. That’s how I try to look at it.”

A few notes heading into a critical, we suppose, Saturday matinee with the Oilers:

■ The Bruins (24-7-11) are 2-5 in overtime and 0-6 in shootouts. They were practicing both their 3 on 3 and shootout skills at Friday’s practice, which did not include Brad Marchand and Zdeno Chara (illness) or Joakim Nordstrom (doctor’s appointment). All three are expected back in the lineup Saturday. Connor Clifton (upper body) remains out.

■ Jaroslav Halak, whose .930 save percentage is second in the East only to Pittsburgh’s Tristian Jarry (.936), will try to push the Bruins to a regulation win. The Bruins haven’t lost in regulation since a four-game losing streak to Colorado, Ottawa, Washington and Tampa about four weeks ago. They’re 4-0-5 since, banking enough points to pad their Atlantic Division lead but not inspire much confidence. Anyway, the goaltending has been solid.

■ Can’t say that about Edmonton, who started Mike Smith. Among goalies with 10 or more starts, Smith’s .892 save percentage was fourth-worst in the league. Starter Mikko Koskinen was significantly better (.913), but still hardly elite.

■ We have a top-five matchup of special teams. The Bruins’ second-ranked penalty kill, which hasn’t allowed a goal in seven games (21 for 21), meets the league’s top power play (30 percent). Boston’s PP, which has scored in each of the last nine games (11 for 36), is ranked third. Edmonton’s PK is fourth.

■ The Oilers (21-17-5), on game two of a five-game, nine-day road swing, have lost nine of 12 (just 3-7-2 over the last four weeks) but entered Saturday holding the second wild card spot in the West.

■ Connor McDavid (22-42--64) and Leon Draisaitl (23-40--63) are the league’s top two scorers. David Pastrnak (30-30--60) and Brad Marchand (20-39--59) are fourth and fifth, respectively. You won’t find another Oiler on the list until you scroll to No. 109, Zack Kassian (13-14--27).

Bruins projected lines, vs. Oilers:



Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak

DeBrusk-Krejci-Coyle

Bjork-Lindholm-Heinen

Nordstrom-Kuraly-Wagner



Chara-McAvoy

Krug-Carlo

Moore-Kampfer



Halak

Rask



Grzelcyk showed up sick. Flu working through Bruins' room. — Matt Porter (@mattyports) January 4, 2020

