DeBrusk, an Edmonton native, sat for the first 7:18 of the second period. On his first shift of the frame, he flubbed a simple cross-ice pass in his zone as he was covering for defenseman Charlie McAvoy . Oilers forward Gaetan Haas tucked home the gift, tying the game at 1. DeBrusk skated one more shift that period, not counting a seven-second spin before time ran out.

Bruce Cassidy sat DeBrusk for a long stretch in the second period and then split the third-year winger from his usual centerman, David Krejci , in Saturday afternoon’s 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

He’s hardly alone among Bruins forwards, but Jake DeBrusk , according to his coach, must be more of a driving force.

In the third, DeBrusk (13:37, one shot) was back to taking regular turns, but with Par Lindholm as his pivot, not Krejci.

“They just haven’t connected, for whatever reason,” said Cassidy, who saw DeBrusk break out for 27 goals last season and Krejci tie his career high in points (73).

“I don’t want to put it on one individual or the other . . . David, when he’s going, tends to pull people along. But Jake’s been in the league, what is it, 180-some-odd games. He should be able to look after himself, too, and they should be feeding off each other.

“We need to see a little more attack out of them . . . I think they’ve been too quiet for how good they are. It might be a stretch in the season we look back and say, ‘They were off,’ or it might be something more.”

Sending a message to DeBrusk worked last Sunday in a 3-2 win over the Sabres. DeBrusk’s mistakes put him on the bench in the first period, and he responded with a pair of goals.

Cassidy didn’t commit to keeping DeBrusk and Krejci apart for Tuesday’s game in Nashville, though Saturday’s third-period tweaks created a bit of a spark.

The line of DeBrusk, Lindholm, and Anders Bjork, in a short time together (3:15), earned four scoring chances and did not allow one. It’s worth noting the Bruins were pushing hard, entering the third period down, 2-1.

Meanwhile, Charlie Coyle — already shifted up to Krejci’s right wing, from the third-line center role in which the team likes him most — was pulled off the second line and put with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. In 3:51 together, the trio out-attempted their competition, 8-2, and outshot them, 4-0.

Hot streak

It may be the Bruins’ main source of offense of late, but at least the power play is consistent.

Boston has scored a man-up goal in each of its last 10 games (12 for 39). It is the franchise’s longest streak with at least one since March 7-27, 1996, when Adam Oates and Ray Bourque kept the Bruins humming along for 10 games without an injured Cam Neely. The club record streak of 12 games has been accomplished three times, most recently from Dec. 31, 1987, to Jan. 23, 1988.

Ranked third in the league coming in, the Bruins weren’t ultra-dangerous on the power play Saturday against the Oilers’ fourth-ranked penalty kill.

They landed one more shot after David Pastrnak’s power-play goal at 3:10 of the first, and were credited with three scoring chances in all. The Oilers blocked two attempts, and two Bruins shots missed the net.

The Bruins’ second-ranked penalty kill, meanwhile, stretched its streak to eight games without a goal (23 for 23) against the top power play in the NHL. The Oilers, cruising at 30 percent efficiency, put one power-play shot on Jaroslav Halak, with a block and three misses.

Cassidy noted after Friday’s practice how the Bruins were effective in sending a player to help, and asking defensemen to jump on faceoffs to clear the puck quickly. Also, they had played the clock properly, in a sense.

“What we’ve been good at is not taking a bunch of penalties consecutively where the killers get tired,” Cassidy said. “That often affects your penalty kill when you’re rolling them out there two and three times in the same period. I think that eventually catches up to you.”

On Saturday, the Bruins didn’t help themselves. Two valuable penalty killers — Sean Kuraly and Zdeno Chara — were assessed minor penalties 10 minutes apart in the second period. That placed extra stress on Marchand (already fighting the flu) and Bergeron. The two were on the ice for Darnell Nurse’s late-period goal that made it 2-1.

Grzelcyk ill

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk was the latest Bruin to fall victim to the flu. His absence put Steven Kampfer in the lineup. Kampfer threw a team-high four hits in 14:53 . . . Chara and Marchand, who were too sick to practice Friday, returned. Cassidy was under the weather himself . . . Joakim Nordstrom, Kuraly, and Chris Wagner, playing mostly against the Connor McDavid line, outshot opponents, 8-5, and pulled even in scoring chances, 5-5. But they gave up the 3-1 goal when Chara was caught too far up the ice, and McDavid cannonballed into the zone for a finish . . . McDavid led his team with four shots and six attempts, though he committed a pair of giveaways and lost 7 of 9 faceoffs (22 percent). Wagner beat him on 4 of 5 . . . Leon Draisaitl had a great day at the dot, beating Wagner on 7 of 9 and Bergeron 13 of 18 . . . Draisaitl (1-1—2) tied McDavid for first in the NHL’s scoring race with 65 points. Nos. 4 and 5 remained the same: Pastrnak (31-30—61) and Marchand (20-40—60).

