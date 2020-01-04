They will be in the playoffs come April. Guaranteed. They’ve already banked too many points (59) to fade into Gary Bettman’s DNQ badlands. This space once again will note, as most every spring, that it will be quality goaltending, stout defense, and, wait for it, bona fide secondary scoring that will determine if they can be a legit Stanley Cup contender.

Pay no attention to that warning horn that blared Saturday afternoon in the old West End. The Bruins aren’t in any real trouble, despite their out-of-synch, dull, flat 4-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in the now-toney Hub on Causeway section of town.

Some things, be it Original Six or Original 31, never change in the NHL.

Nonetheless, here at Nitpick Junction on Causeway, their last couple of home games were troubling for the Bruins. Over the course of 120:52 in playing time, their entire offense was David Pastrnak, whose two goals in two games at least chiseled a point out of Thursday’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Otherwise, not a single other Bruin put the puck in the net in two games. Even the goal that didn’t happen on Saturday — the one that initially appeared to lift the Bruins to a 2-1 lead midway through the second period — would have belonged to Pastrnak. But it never squeaked by Oilers netminder Mike Smith, leaving the score at 1-1, and setting the stage for Darnell Nurse to pop in what proved to be the game-winner with seven seconds left in the second.

To sum up the current state of Boston’s offense: meh.

Even if their Game No. 43 scoresheet showed they outshot the Oilers, 36-25, and even if every Bruin in the lineup other than Brandon Carlo landed at least one shot on net (with five each from Sean Kuraly and Pastrnak). Meh.

Stale. Flat. No spark. Little net drive. No carry through from shift to shift, the kind of sweet energy and traction that can all but pump its own sound through those monstrous Garden speakers. The last two games, Boston’s offense has been the sound of one hand clapping, which left a sellout crowd of 17,850 sitting on their hands yet again on Saturday.

It’s early January, just over the halfway point of the 82-game season. No big deal. But fire off two similar stink bombs on home ice in April, and what is barely a shrug of the shoulders in January becomes a quick pack of the bags for the painful perp walk home in summer 2020.

“We know the goals aren’t coming easily,” said coach Bruce Cassidy. “So we know it’s going to be every goal matters. I think that’s in everybody’s head . . . just the stretch we’re in right now.”

Each goal matters because they’ve been so precious and few for the last month-plus, particularly from among the 6-8 forwards who’ve filled out Cassidy’s second and third lines. Secondary scoring (see: playoff reference above) has been primarily a riddle wrapped in mystery inside an enigma.

Consider some of these dry spells, working numerically through the order:

■ Anders Bjork: 2 goals in his last 19 games since Nov. 26.

■ Charlie Coyle: 1 goal in his last 15 games since Dec. 3.

■ Chris Wagner: no goals in his last 12 games since Dec. 7.

■ Brett Ritchie: 2 goals in his 23 games.

■ Joakim Nordstrom: 2 goals in his last 24 games since Nov. 12.

■ Par Lindholm: 2 goals in his 25 games.

■ David Backes: 1 goal in his 15 games.

■ Danton Heinen: 1 goal in his last 18 games since Nov. 26.

■ David Krejci: 2 goals in his last 14 games since Dec. 3.

■ Kuraly: 2 goals in his last 28 games since Nov. 5.

■ Brad Marchand: 2 goals in his last 18 games since Nov. 27. It should be duly noted here that both goals came in the last six games and on Saturday he picked up his seventh assist in the last six games.

That works out to 11 forwards, 17 goals across their collective 211 games of dry spells. From a group that includes first-, second-, third- and fourth-liners, as well as increasingly spare parts Ritchie and Backes.

Jake DeBrusk, not on the list, had a particularly bad day vs. the Oilers, his old hometown team. He outright gifted Gaetan Haas’s 1-1 equalizer at 7:41 of the first, muffing a pass attempt to Zdeno Chara deep in his own end. Haas picked up the gimme, potted it neatly by Jaroslav Halak, leaving DeBrusk to make the long, lonely skate of shame back to the bench. Ugly. In the Bruins days of yore, he would have been handed a bus ticket back to Oklahoma City before he showered.

It has been a bad stretch for DeBrusk, despite the fact he has been among the few forwards (with Patrice Bergeron and Pastrnak) to find the back of the net of late. He at least has eight goals over his last 23 games. Not great. But when compared with 17 strikes over 211 games, the kid’s burning down the house that Jeremy Jacobs built.

It was DeBrusk’s faux pas that initiated Cassidy’s mixing and matching his forwards the rest of the day, including a brief dalliance with a No. 1 combo that had Coyle moved up to right wing with Bergeron and Marchand.

OK, any port in a storm, but Coyle is best employed as No. 3 center. Which is another way of saying Karson Kuhlman can’t get back here fast enough from Providence to continue his audition as Krejci’s right wing. The answer over there sure isn’t Coyle.

“We just have to believe in each other,” said Krejci. “We know we have a good team. We know we can come back in any game in the third period, if we are down. We’re just kind of in the middle of it now. Keep your head up. Keep working hard. Things will eventually turn the other way.”

They have roughly 90 days to get it going. Plenty of runway. Even if the so little in their offense of late can get off the ground.

