The Bruins (24-8-11) didn’t look their smartest or sharpest in Saturday afternoon’s 4-1 loss to the Oilers. Soft and sloppy in front of a mostly sleepy crowd, they let the Oilers slip out of TD Garden with straightforward win.

“You’ve got to show up every day, because if you don’t, you’ll look dumb,” he said. “Every point is really important. You never know if the one point in January is going to be the difference between home ice or not, playoffs or not, something that can be the difference between winning and losing a Stanley Cup. That’s how I try to look at it.”

Sean Kuraly was pondering the importance of the next day’s cross-conference game against the Oilers, and trying to find his game with playoffs were far off in the distance.

Advertisement

Scoring four answered after David Pastrnak’s first-period goal, the visitors handed the Bruins their first regulation loss since Dec. 12 against Tampa Bay. The damage came from Gaetan Haas, Darnell Nurse and, of course, superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl (empty-netter with nine seconds left).

But a Jake DeBrusk turnover, a Jaroslav Halak softie, and a Zdeno Chara pinch, though uncredited on the scoresheet, provided the help.

A flu bug has been working through the Bruins’ dressing room — Brad Marchand and Chara missed Friday’s practice — which might explain some of it. Another doctor might diagnose them with a midseason malaise.

The Oilers (22-17-5), who had lost nine of 12 over the last month (3-7-2), absorbed a few opening punches and nearly two minutes of 6 on 5 play at the end.

Other obseravtions:

■ After setting a strong tone in the opening minutes, the Bruins got soft and sloppy. They wound up down, 3-1, early in the third because of their own mistakes.

■ First, the good: Pastrnak, who seemed a bit down after Thursday’s shootout loss to the Blue Jackets, led the Bruins’ charge out of the gate. On his second shift, the NHL’s leading goal scorer smoked defenseman Oskar Klefbom behind the Edmonton net. Looking for payback at the other end, Draisaitl elbowed Torey Krug. You might have guessed what happened next.

Advertisement

■ Five seconds into the power play, a Pastrnak snap shot ramped up off the stick of defenseman Kris Russell. It was Pastrnak’s 31st goal of the season. A fun stat: The Bruins have scored a power-play goal in each of their last 10 games (12 for 38, through two periods). That’s their longest streak since March 1996, and two shy of the club record (12; done twice, last in November 1975).

■ Physical tone? Check. Power play humming? Check. Goaltending? That, too. Halak stopped McDavid on a short-side wrister, and with 1:50 left in the first, came up with his best save of the afternoon: He stopped the Oilers’ captain at the far post, after Draisaitl worked free from Brandon Carlo and fed him cross-ice. He also sprung no leaks on the Edmonton power play, at 2:25 of the second.

■ The Bruins’ game began to fray in the middle of the first. By the end of the first, they had allowed seven scoring chances and produced two. Marchand worked over the Edmonton defense and drew a slashing call at 15:26. Boston couldn’t get a second goal on the board.

■ The Bruins paid for their mistakes twice in the second period, on an afternoon the TD Garden crowd seemed to be saving its energy for that night’s Patriots-Titans playoff game.

Advertisement

■ The Oilers tied it on a brutal giveaway from Edmonton native DeBrusk, who flubbed a simple cross-ice pass in his own zone as he was covering for defenseman Charlie McAvoy. A forechecking Gaetan Haas froze Halak and tucked it home at 7:41 of the second.

■ That was the first shift of the period for DeBrusk, in coach Bruce Cassidy’s doghouse of late. He took two more that period, the second lasting just seven seconds at the end of the frame.

■ The Bruins nearly got it back a minute later, when a Pastrnak bomb from the circle caused officials to check the video to see if the puck leaked through. But those chances were few and far between. Scoring chances at five on five through 40 minutes, per Natural Stat Trick: Oilers 19, Bruins 4.

■ Edmonton couldn’t score on two power plays in the middle period, but Halak allowed a tough one with 6.3 seconds left. Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse, who hadn’t scored since Oct. 24, threw a short-side wsirster on net, from below the left dot. Halak didn’t have the post sealed.

■ The Oilers took control of the third period, too. With 1:48 off the clock, McDavid, the NHL scoring leader in two of the last three seasons, overpowered Halak with a blocker-side wrister on the break.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattyports.