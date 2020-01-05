OK, so we see now that it’s going to get interesting, perhaps even a bit dicey, for the Bruins here in the second half.

The Providence pipeline, deemed by many to be bursting with prospects who can push the varsity for jobs on offense and defense, looks like it’s clogged with a lot of, you know, AHL guys. Odd that, huh?

The standings on Sunday morning, following their matinee idle 4-1 loss to the Oilers on home ice Saturday, had the Bruins (59 points) still pegged at No. 1 in the Atlantic Division, their lead now winnowed to six points over the Leafs and nine ahead of the Bolts.

But look a little closer, folks. The Bruins and Leafs were tied in wins (24) and the Bolts, seemingly woke now some nine months after getting bushwhacked by the Blue Jackets in the opening round of the playoffs, had 23.

So, all that funny math aside, it’s tighter than maybe even the Bruins want to say. As of Jan. 5, it was their league-high trove of 11 loser points that had them still believing, or at least professiing, they’re the team to beat in the Atlantic.

That win column alone shouts a different story.

Ever since improving to a season-best 20-3-5 with a 2-0 win over the Hurricanes on Dec. 3, the Bruins have been chasing their own lead, winning but four of their last 15 games (4-5-6, .467) and unable to generate more than two goals in eight of those outings. Their record in those eight: 0-5-3. Which is precisely what happens in a 3-2 league.

By the way, the Bruins were not shut out in any of those eight. So, had their goaltending and team defense been excellent, 0-5-3 might have looked more like, say, 3-2-3 or maybe 4-1-2. But they were outscored by nearly double (25-13) in those losses, and it was even a touch more lopsided (27-13) if factoring in the two winning goals surrendered in shootout losses to the Islanders and Devils.

Meanwhile, how about them Leafs and Lightning?

The Leafs were a Nowheresville 9-10-4 when they finally ditched Mike Babcock in November and have since gone an astounding 15-4-1 (.775) run since promoting Sheldon Keefe as bench boss.

Since Sheldon Keefe took over as head coach in Toronto, the Leafs have won 15 of 20 games/ Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Similar to when Bruce Cassidy took over here for Claude Julien in February 2017, the Leafs have struck some gold by pushing the puck, taking some risk, and having the courage to weather the on-ice mistakes that are inevitable with a new approach that accentuates offense. Outcome: they’ve outscored the opposition, 82-54, in Keefe’s 20 games.

Yep, they’re dusting off that tattered 1967 parade route map in Toronto. We’ve seen how that’s gone for them in the past, but these Leafs seem different, a bit relaxed if not liberated.

The Bruins play them once more here on March 14. Before their inevitable first-round matchup in April, of course.

In Tampa, the Lightning needed two months to shake off their Blue Jacket wounds and stood a feckless 11-10-3 through November. Headed into Sunday’s late matinee against the Hurricanes, they were 12-3-1 (.781) in their 16 games since the start of December, looking far more like the club that last season rolled up 62 wins, finished with a .780 points percentage and ran off with the President’s Trophy.

The Bruins play in Tampa March 3 and the Lightning visit here on March 7. One week later it’s the Leafs. If the results of the most recent four or five weeks serve as prologue, the power rankings in the Atlantic could look vastly different by mid-March.

It’s offense now that most concerns the Bruins. By the end of Saturday’s loss to Edmonton, Cassidy was turning over his lines faster than a Denny’s short-order cook. All of it to little pleasure of TD Garden diners.

Bruce Cassidy spent a portion of Saturday’s game trying some different combinations. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The churn included a brief look of Charlie Coyle, the all-purpose forward (just plug him in anywhere in the top nine), riding as No. 1 right wing with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. In the world of short-order cuisine, that one hit the floor before it made its way to the table.

“I think our mind-set is good,” said Cassidy, who has had a particularly long fuse with some of his underperforming bunch of forwards over the last five weeks. “I think at the end of the day we’ve just got to kind of pull ourselves out of it. We’re the group that’s got us this far, had some success, we’re the group that’s got to get back to basics.”

Which includes goaltending. And stout defense. All of which should sort out.

As for an offense that lives or dies far too much around the likes of Marchand, Bergeron and David Pastrnak (owner of the two Boston goals scored in the last two games), that remains a nagging question.

Cassidy needs to get far more compete and finish from the so-called next wave of scorers, particularly the likes of Danton Heinen, Jake DeBrusk and Anders Bjork. Through Saturday, their combined production for 109 games this season stood at 23 goals and 46 points.

Let’s remember here that Heinen alone collected 16 goals and 47 points in his 2017-18 rookie season, the same year DeBrusk posted 40 points in 70 games. Those two in particular are not adding to their numbers or their compete. Bjork is harder to quantify and compare year over year, because his last two seasons were truncated by injury/surgery.

Overall, all three are falling short of their promise as the next generation of offense. They play polite, smart games, and that’s fine and dandy for, say, an All-Star Game or skills contest, or when the Bruins face some of the league’s bottom feeders

They’re young. They’re skilled. But they are far too quiet, be it because everyone through the order has become too accustomed to Bergeron’s line carrying the day, or because they’re too complacent or lacking the edge and snarl it takes to compete for pucks and shots.

If they can’t do it, or won’t do it, then it’s either find a fix [Jack Studnicka? Karson Kuhlman?) in Providence or have GM Don Sweeney chase it one more time before the Feb. 24 trade deadline.

What we know today is that waiting on one line won’t cut it. It’s time for some of these kids to step up. Or step aside for someone else.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.