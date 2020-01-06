“His skating is fine. His attack mentality is good,” said the Bruins coach, enumerating Bjork’s assets. “He is starting to shoot more as opposed to beating guys one-on-one. So that part of it is coming.”

Bruce Cassidy fiddled and diddled with his lines during Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Oilers, and he came up with a new combo at Monday’s workout for his second line, an Anders Bjork - David Krejci - Jake DeBrusk trio that likely will hit the ice Tuesday night in Nashville.

The new No. 2 line iteration means a flip for DeBrusk, shifting from his home on left wing over to the right side. It allows Bjork to remain on his strong side, and perhaps makes him less vulnerable to get hit with a heavy check, potentially devastating after having his first two NHL seasons truncated by shoulder injury and subsequent surgery.

“I think he is good at hunting pucks,” said Cassidy, encouraged by Bjork’s overall offensive awareness over the last handful of games. “I think he has earned the right to get extra minutes.

“He is creating offense. Unfortunately it is not going in for him as much as we’d like, but he’s in the right spots and doing the right things.”

The latest realignments still had the top line of Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak intact. Charlie Coyle, lately flipped around more than an IHOP big stack, was back home as the No. 3 center, with Danton Heinen on his left side. Cassidy will have those two ride with either David Backes or Brett Ritchie in Nashville.

The No. 4 grind line will have Per Lindholm pivoting Sean Kuraly (LW) and Chris Wagner (RW).

Bjork, the former Notre Dame standout, has the speed and shot perhaps to develop into a 60-point NHLer. He made the club two seasons ago as the No. 1 line’s right wing, allowing Cassidy to get a brief look at putting Pastrnak with Krejci.

The Bruins have looked long and hard to find the answer to the open spot on Krejci’s right side. Cassidy and Heinen have had their stretches over there. Karlson Kuhlman, prior to fracturing a fibia, had some reps. He’s now at AHL Providence, building back strength and stamina. He could get another stab at it with the varsity, and soon, if the Bjork-Krejci-DeBrusk combo doesn’t show some pop.

Tightening up

As of Monday morning, the Bruins, Maple Leafs, and Lightning were all tied in the Atlantic Division with 24 wins. The Bruins still owned a decent lead in points (6 over Toronto; 7 over Tampa Bay) by virtue of their 11 picked up from overtime and shootout losses.

But it’s getting tighter in a division that had the Bruins just a month ago looking like they would run away and hide.

“We can’t look at our last month and accept it and be happy with it,” said Marchand, referencing the club’s recent 4-5-6 malaise. “But it’s a new month here and an opportunity to get back on track and start playing better hockey.

“We know it’s in our room. We showed it early on. Fortunately we’re in a decent spot still, and if we get back to where we were early on, we’re going to be in a really good spot. We definitely need to be better, no question.”

Mothers’ day

The Bruins charter flight out of Hanscom Monday was packed tighter than usual, with most of the players accompanied by their mothers for the game in Nashville.

“A lot of fun to have the moms around,” said a smiling Marchand, accompanied by his mom Lynn. “The dads get a lot of the credit, and a lot of the trips are based on them, so it’s great to have the moms here — take care of them for once, and spend extra time with them. We rarely get one-on-one time with our moms.”

According to her high-scoring son, Lynn is very dedicated, very loud, and very “lippy.”

“That’s where I get it from,” said Marchand, whose lip-smacking nearly earned him a suspension in the 2018 playoffs.

Top of the heap

Pastrnak, who scored Boston’s lone goal in the last two games (Blue Jackets, Oilers), remained the league’s top goal scorer (31) entering the week . His 61 points had him ranked No. 4 in overall scoring , behind Leon Draisaitl (65), Connor McDavid (65) and Nathan MacKinnon (64) . . . . . . Forward Joakim Nordstrom (illness) was excused from Monday’s workout. No sign of backliners Connor Clifton (shot to the leg Dec. 31 in New Jersey) or Kevan Miller (fractured kneecap). Miller hasn’t suited up in nine months and has not been practicing of late. Cassidy said it remains Miller’s intention to play this season. “I wish I had a better answer for you,” said Cassidy, when asked for a projected return date for the stout defenseman. “But he wants to play.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.