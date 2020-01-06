While New England awaits Tom Brady’s next steps, the other fortysomething sports icon in our midst hinted Monday that he, too, isn’t certain what the future holds beyond his current contract.
Bruins captain Zdeno Chara will turn 43 in March and is on a one-year contract that expires this spring. When asked following the club’s morning workout in Brighton about his playing future, the 22-year NHL veteran waxed nearly Belichickian.
When a Globe reporter said he assumed Chara would want to play beyond 2019-20, he said, “We’ll see. I’m right now here, and talking to you guys and getting ready for Nashville.”
Advertisement
When told that his response sounded very Patriot-like, Chara flashed a broad smile and said, “Does it? I’m learning, too.”
Chara, soon to log his 1,000th game in a Bruins uniform, last March signed a one-year contract extension with a $2 million base salary and $1.75 million in bonuses. He pocketed $1.25 million of that bonus when he played in his 10th game this season.
Chara, the NHL’s oldest and tallest player (6 feet 9 inches), will turn 43 on March 18. He signed his current deal on March 23 last year.
He is slated to play in his 998th game for the Bruins (and career No. 1,528) Tuesday night in Nashville.
Provided there is no interruption, Chara will make his 1,000th regular-season appearance for the Bruins Saturday night in Brooklyn against the Islanders, the club that drafted him as a 19-year-old in 1996.
Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.