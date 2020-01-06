While New England awaits Tom Brady’s next steps, the other fortysomething sports icon in our midst hinted Monday that he, too, isn’t certain what the future holds beyond his current contract.

Bruins captain Zdeno Chara will turn 43 in March and is on a one-year contract that expires this spring. When asked following the club’s morning workout in Brighton about his playing future, the 22-year NHL veteran waxed nearly Belichickian.

When a Globe reporter said he assumed Chara would want to play beyond 2019-20, he said, “We’ll see. I’m right now here, and talking to you guys and getting ready for Nashville.”