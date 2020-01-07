NASHVILLE — A bit of plucking and strumming before the Bruins and Predators step on stage in Music City:
■ The Bruins (24-8-11) hit town looking for a fresh start after taking their second regulation loss of the year at home. Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Oilers shined a spotlight on their dearth of scoring beyond the top line. Coach Bruce Cassidy is expected to give Anders Bjork a shot to play with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk, neither of whom have had traction of late.
■ The Predators (19-15-7), meanwhile, fired coach Peter Laviolette some 24 hours before puck drop. They were expected to name a replacement after their morning skate at Bridgestone Arena. Laviolette, a 1982 grad of Franklin High, was on the job the last five-plus years and took the Preds to the Cup Final in 2017.
■ It was a rare move for general manager David Poile, who has had five coaches in his 38-year run as an NHL GM. He hadn’t turfed one since 1994.
■ Since a four-game losing streak early last month, the B’s are 4-1-5. Those loser points are a major reason they woke up Tuesday six points ahead of the Leafs and seven ahead of the Lightning in the Atlantic Division.
■ They had about 25 of their biggest fans with them on the one-game trip. The Bruins invited their moms to fly with the team.
■ Left home: Joakim Nordstrom (illness). Brett Ritchie is expected to play.
■ Tuukka Rask is slated for the start.
■ The Bruins will spend five of their next eight on the road before their bye week-slash-All-Star break (Jan. 22-29).
