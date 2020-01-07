After the team on Monday fired Peter Laviolette (Franklin, Mass.), who had them four points out of the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, they turned to Hynes, of Warwick, R.I. The former Devils and Team USA coach was a teammate and roommate of Nashville assistant general manager Jeff Kealty at Boston University.

There are New England fingerprints all over the situation.

NASHVILLE — The Predators introduced new coach John Hynes after their morning skate on Tuesday. He became the third coach in the franchise’s 22-year history.

Predators general manager David Poile, who had a connection with Hynes through USA Hockey, said the coach he turfed was not the issue with his team.

“It’s not them [Laviolette and associate coach Kevin McCarthy], it’s our players. They have to make up their mind to play the way they can,” said Poile, who has fired three coaches in his 37-year run as an NHL GM, and not since removing Terry Murray from his Capitals post in 1994. Poile called this “the hardest year I’ve ever had” as a GM.

“My message to the players was that I’m responsible for this,” he said. “I’m responsible for this change, and I take that responsibility. But you as players have to share in the responsibility of what’s taking place today.”

In the Nashville dressing room, heads nodded in agreement.

“It’s a wake-up call for us,” said captain Roman Josi, whom Poile rightfully pointed out was having an excellent season. “We didn’t play up to our potential so far. We take responsibility.”

Bjork moved up

The latest to get a shot at kick-starting the Bruins’ sagging forward corps: Anders Bjork.

The third-year winger began Tuesday night’s game skating with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk, and playing the right wing.

“Obviously a little different switching sides, but I’ve played a lot there before,” said Bjork, who like DeBrusk is a left shot. “Not nervous about it or anything.”

Playing the off wing means a winger often receives a pass on his backhand, particularly coming out of the defensive zone. It can force a player to turn his body more often than he wants, and make him a second late to see a hit coming.

Bjork, who has taken his share of heavy hits (he missed much of the last two seasons with shoulder injuries), was leaning on the comfort level he established as a rookie, when he rode with Krejci and DeBrusk for a spell. When Bjork and DeBrusk had been on the ice at five on five (about 158 minutes over the last three years), the Bruins had outshot opponents by 58 percent. By that metric, DeBrusk is Bjork’s most productive linemate other than Patrice Bergeron.

Bjork, who hadn’t produced a point in his last five games, had two goals and three assists in 15 December games. He found traction in November, skating on a third line with Danton Heinen and Charlie Coyle.

Left at home

Joakim Nordstrom (illness) did not make the trip . . . Brett Ritchie opened the night on the third line with Heinen and Coyle . . . Defenseman Connor Clifton (upper body), out since a Dec. 29 collision with Buffalo’s Zemgus Girgensons, traveled with the team but did not skate . . . The Bruins will open next season against the Predators in Prague, after playing an exhibition against Adler Mannheim in Germany.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattyports.