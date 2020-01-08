In a scene reminiscent of Roger Clemens showing up at Yankee Stadium in May 2007, the once-and-perhaps-future Hurricanes captain was spotted hobnobbing with team owner Tom Dundon during Tuesday night’s game against the Flyers in Raleigh, N.C. Later that night, the team announced that Williams would return for a truncated 19th season.

■ Scratch Justin Williams off the list of potential upgrades for the Bruins’ second line.

NASHVILLE — Thoughts and shots from Music City, where the Bruins fans who traveled for the game didn’t stop hearing about the Titans . . .

All we needed was Carolina’s version of WFAN radio announcer Suzyn Waldman, who breathlessly narrated, “Of all the dramatic things I have ever seen . . .” when Clemens appeared in Yankee owner George Steinbrenner’s suite.

The 38-year-old Williams, who said in September he was taking time off from hockey, will earn a league-minimum base salary — $700,000, the same dough Montreal gave Ilya Kovalchuk — and a potential $1.3 million in bonuses.

As surprising as it would have been to see him trade in his Carolina colors, Williams would have checked a lot of boxes for Boston: right shot, proven producer (23 goals, 30 assists last season), and as an over-35 player, he’d be able to accept a deal that could be massaged into the Bruins’ tight salary structure.

■ Like many teams, the Bruins are not done assessing where they are in advance of the Feb. 24 trade deadline. Among the forward corps, most of the supporting cast members have been quiet.

Tuesday’s 6-2 win over the Predators saw Danton Heinen (1-1—2) produce his fourth multi-point game of the year, a bit of power-play playmaking from Jake DeBrusk (assist), and some decent work from Brett Ritchie in limited minutes (assist in 8:07), albeit little from Anders Bjork (one shot in 12:56).

This is still a team in need of juice and jam, and Karson Kuhlman, trying to work his way up from Providence, may not be the answer.

An obvious name for Boston is Chris Kreider, the Boxford-bred Rangers left wing on an expiring deal ($4.625 million cap hit). If the Rangers, 6 points out of the playoffs as of Wednesday, decide he’s not part of their future, perhaps the Bruins could get bigger (he’s 6 feet 3 inches, 217 pounds), faster, and more mature (28) on the wing.

It almost certainly would take a first-round pick and a player such as Bjork, DeBrusk (both RFAs), or Heinen, plus additional futures, to land Kreider.

Like Charlie Coyle before him — often rumored to be heading home to Boston before last year’s deal with Minnesota — it would seem like a fait accompli.

Another possible fit, this one a younger, right-shot wing: Columbus’s Josh Anderson. The 25-year-old, expected to be out a few more weeks with a shoulder injury, has been banged up all year (1-3—4 in 26 games). But Bruins fans remember him as a big part of the Blue Jackets’ push to the second round last year (27-20—47 in 82); he was a handful against the Bruins in that series.

The 6-3, 222-pound Anderson is due for a raise as a restricted free agent this summer, upon the expiration of a three-year, $5.55 million second contract. The projected return for him, should Columbus be willing to play ball, might be that of a Kreider deal.

Maybe the Bruins could pry Tyler Toffoli out of Los Angeles for a lesser ask?

It would make everyone in the Brighton offices a little happier if Tuesday’s kid-friendly, mother-approved win was the start of a second-half run.

■ Heinen got a boost Tuesday from his top-shelf finish from the slot, which made it 2-0 in the second period.

“Mentally, it reminds you that you can do it,” said Heinen, now up to 7-10—17 on the year after cashing his first goal since Dec. 17. “I’ll try to keep on trying to work on the details.”

His lack of attention to the latter got him scratched for a game last week.

■ Zdeno Chara turns 43 in a little more than two months. He is a little more than two weeks removed from jaw surgery. And he gave little less than a moment’s consideration to fighting a Nashville player who steamrolled his defense partner Tuesday.

The Bruins captain, despite his age and slightly compromised state, roughed up winger Yakov Trenin in the third period, after Trenin’s hit on Charlie McAvoy.

“That’s who he is,” Patrice Bergeron said. “He’s a competitor. It doesn’t matter which game of the year it is, what time of year it is, he’s always at his best and focused and wants the best for his team.”

It wasn’t one of Chara’s classic teach-him-a-lesson beatdowns, by any means. Trenin, after landing a few body shots on a man 20 years his senior, caught Chara with a right cross to the chin. It was a rare sight to see Big Z take a stiff shot, but he appeared to shrug it off.

He was not available for comment postgame, and the Bruins were off Wednesday after traveling home, so Chara’s availability for Thursday’s game against these Jets is unclear. If he plays, he would stay on track to play his 1,000th game in a Bruins sweater Saturday at the Islanders.

“He’s a warrior,” Ritchie said. “He was giving it to that guy pretty good. That kid actually did pretty well.”

Coach Bruce Cassidy said the team tries to provide players information on potential scrappers, but didn’t have much on Trenin, a 6-2, 201-pound winger form Chelyabinsk, Russia who was appearing in his ninth game and fighting for the first time in the NHL.

It was the third fight of the season for Chara, and the 71st of his career.

