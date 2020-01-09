After lifting the club’s spirits on their successful trip to Nashville, the “Army of Moms” was still around before Thursday’s game with the Jets. Plans included a pregame meal with their boys before scattering for home. Chicken soup may or may not have been on the menu.

All the more reason to keep the moms around.

David Backes got a chance to play in front of his mom, Karen, after three games as a healthy scratch.

“Always good,” said Backes, who opened the night as the No. 3 right wing. “It’s been a little while.”

Advertisement

Same could be said about his usage. Backes had played in one of the previous eight contests. His inclusion Thursday added to the potential frustration for Brett Ritchie, who sat out.

On this roster, Backes and Ritchie are natural competitors for ice time. Both are heavy, forecheck-oriented, right-shot wings. Neither has value on the penalty kill or power play. Others at the fringes of the lineup, like Par Lindholm and Joakim Nordstrom, take regular shifts on the kill. Anders Bjork is a PKer-in-training. Danton Heinen plays on the power play.

At 5 on 5, Ritchie had one of his best games as a Bruin on Tuesday, forechecking was on-time and “with a purpose,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Sometimes you’re in there just banging bodies and you’re not in sync as a trio, and the D are pinching sometimes. That was different for that line.”

As a result, they possessed the puck more, gaining five scoring chances and allowing zero. Both linemates Heinen and Coyle scored. Ritchie had a primary assist.

Cassidy expressed a bit of regret in taking him out, but “if he carries it over,” Cassidy said, “he’ll be fine, he’ll get his opportunities.”

Advertisement

Part of the reason, Cassidy said, was to get Backes into a game with the moms present. He has not been promised more.

“Hopefully he outplays the guys he’s supposed to,” Cassidy said. “I don’t know anything further than that.”

Backes, 35, sat for nearly a month when he collided with Ottawa’s Scott Sabourin on Nov. 2. On Thursday, he confirmed he was recovering from a concussion, one of at least four confirmed in his four-year run as a Bruin. When he returned on Dec. 1, he scored a power-play game-winner in Montreal (taking the place of an injured Patrice Bergeron). He had an assist two games later.

“I felt maybe the best I’ve had in a long time,” he said. “I felt like I was making an impact.”

Those moments have been few for Backes (1-2—3 in 15 games). He must be impactful if he wants to hold off Ritchie — or whomever else the Bruins might add before the Feb. 24 trade deadline.

Extra time a hard time

The Bruins, 2 for 5 in overtime and 0 for 6 in shootouts, were probably hoping not to get to another — particularly with the Jets in a groove.

The Jets came in as the league’s third-best finishers (58.3) in the skills competition. Of teams that played in more than one shootout, the Bruins were third-worst (16 percent).

Winnipeg earned an extra point in Toronto on Wednesday night, scoring, if you can believe it, three goals in the shootout. Patrik Laine’s stick-bending snapshot and Blake Wheeler’s five-hole finish were the highlights of a 4-3 win.

Advertisement

The Jets also got there by surrendering the tying goal with 14 seconds left, Maple Leafs sniper Auston Matthews doing the damage.

At least they were having fun with the OT roller-coaster ride. There were nine scoring chances in Wednesday’s OT, according to Natural Stat Trick (six for Winnipeg, three for Toronto). The Jets also couldn’t finish a 2 on 0 and a breakaway. Sound familiar?

“I didn’t care for three-on-three when it came in but I think it’s outstanding,” coach Paul Maurice told reporters afterward. “If you’re going to spend money to come see a game, somebody should win and somebody should lose. Three-on-three, I can’t use the words that came into my head . . . a free-for-all of fecal matter. It’s a [bleep] show out there and that’s great.”

Krug ailing

Torey Krug caught the bug working its way through the Bruins’ dressing room and was termed a game-time decision. Matt Grzelcyk was to replace him on the top power play unit, with Steven Kampfer taking Grzelcyk’s spot on the second group . . . Zdeno Chara, still on track to play his 1,000th game as a Bruin on Saturday against the Islanders, did not speak to reporters Tuesday, when he took a punch to the jaw in a fight with Nashville’s Yakov Trenin. Cassidy said Chara had an abscess in his jaw: “Some pocket of something in there they had to drain or look at,” he said. Chara was expected to play . . . Nordstrom, who was sick on Tuesday, drew in for Lindholm. That reunited the Nordstrom-Sean Kuraly-Chris Wagner line that Cassidy hoped to get going . . . Cassidy kept his second line together, with Bjork on the right side of center David Krejci and left wing Jake DeBrusk. The hope was Bjork, who recorded one shot on Tuesday, could get up to speed with the familiar DeBrusk-Krejci combo . . . Starting netminder Jaroslav Halak was looking to rebound from a so-so night against Edmonton five days before (three goals allowed on 25 shots) . . . The Bruins have mostly split their goalie turns since late Nov. 23, when Tuukka Rask finished a run of 11 starts in 15 games. In the seven weeks since, Rask has made consecutive starts once (Dec. 17-19). The Bruins sticking to that schedule would have Halak making four starts, Rask three, before the latter participates in All-Star Weekend Jan. 24-25 . . . The Bruins’ power play, which has scored in 11 straight games (13 for 42, 26.2 percent), met a bottom-of-the barrel Jets penalty kill (73 percent, ranked 31 of 31). The Bruins’ power play was third in success (27.5) . . . Winnipeg entered as the second-least penalized team in the league (6.8, tied with Toronto) . . . The Jets also allowed the fourth-most shots per game (33.1).

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattyports.