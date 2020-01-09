■ Torey Krug was not present. He caught the bug that’s traveling through the Bruins’ room and will be a game-time decision. .

■ No Mom Energy this morning, so it’s on the Bruins to keep the buzz going from Tuesday’s 6-2 win in Nashville , in which 14 different B’s recorded a point. Jaroslav Halak was the apparent starter.

A few quick laps before the Bruins (25-8-11) host the Jets at TD Garden (7 p.m., NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub):

■ Cassidy kept his second line together at the morning skate, with Anders Bjork on the right side of center David Krejci and left wing Jake DeBrusk. The hope was Bjork, who recorded one shot on Tuesday, could get up to speed with the familiar DeBrusk-Krejci combo.

■ The bottom six had David Backes in for Brett Ritchie at No. 3 right wing, and Par Lindholm scratched for a returning Joakim Nordstrom. The No. 4 right wing, who was ill on Tuesday, reunited the Nordstrom-Sean Kuraly-Chris Wagner line that Cassidy had been trying to get going.

■ The Bruins, 2 for 5 in overtime and 0 for 6 in shootouts, were probably hoping not to get to another.

■ The Jets (24-16-4) earned an extra point in Toronto on Wednesday night, scoring, if you can believe it, three goals in the shootout. Patrik Laine’s stick-bending snapshot and Blake Wheeler’s five-hole finish were the highlights of a 4-3 win. They also gave up the tying goal with 14 seconds left, Auston Matthews doing the damage.

■ The Jets, at least, are having fun with the whole OT roller-coaster ride. There were nine scoring chances in Wednesday’s OT, according to Natural Stat Trick (six for Winnipeg, three for Toronto). The Jets also couldn’t finish a 2 on 0 and a breakaway. Sound familiar?

“I didn’t care for three-on-three when it came in but I think it’s outstanding,” coach Paul Maurice told reporters afterward. “If you’re going to spend money to come see a game, somebody should win and somebody should lose.”

