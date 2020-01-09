In one of the more entertaining nights of the year at TD Garden, the two 23-year-old wingers powered the Bruins to a wild 5-4 win over the Jets Thursday night.

It was not. The game actually belonged to David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk.

Pastrnak pumped home goals No. 33, 34, and 35 of the year, in Game No. 45, and DeBrusk (two goals) gave the Bruins (25-8-11) a lead in the third period, scoring the second of his two after Pastrnak tied it at 4.

They did it in front of their mothers, Marcela Pastrnakova and Cindy DeBrusk, who were part of the Mama Bear army that joined the team in Nashville and didn’t want to go home. From her seat in their luxury box, Pastrnak’s mother threw her hat when her son finished the hat trick, at 11:13 of the third.

It was the first hatty since Nov. 26 for Pastrnak. He has seven hat tricks since the beginning of last year, more than the next two on the list combined (Alex Ovechkin 4, Patrik Laine 3).

Their heroics saved the Bruins on an off night from Jaroslav Halak, who allowed four goals on his first 16 shots and finished with 16 saves.

The Boston penalty kill also allowed two goals on two Winnipeg chances. Boston was 1 for 4 on the power play, the lone strike coming from the rocket launcher wearing No. 88.

Pastrnak is the sixth Bruin in franchise history with eight career hat tricks. He is 23 years old.

Other observations from the Bruins’ victory:

■ The Bruins were the better team through 40 minutes, but they went into the third tied at 3 after surrendering a Neal Pionk goal with 8 seconds before intermission.

■ They outshot the Jets, 24-14, and controlled play. However, two power-play goals helped lift the visitors, who were playing their third road game in four nights.

■ Pastrnak extended his point streak to 12 games (8-10—18) with a pair of goals.

■ On any line, Pastrnak is a maniac. With Chris Wagner absent, Pastrnak joined the fourth line late in the first period and pumped home Goal No. 33. His snapshot finish over Laurent Brossoit’s blocker tied the score after Sean Kuraly and Joakim Nordstrom worked over the Jets’ defense behind the goal. Nordstrom, not known for his offense, fed a slick dish to Pastrnak, who crept into a soft area. Can’t lose that guy.

■ The Jets struck at 7:35 of the first. On a rush into the Bruins’ zone, Kyle Connor cut across the slot, undressed Torey Krug and finished with a pretty top-shelf backhand over Jaroslav Halak’s glove. It was the 22nd goal of the year for Connor, who was drafted two slots after the Bruins took Jakub Zboril, DeBrusk, and Zach Senyshyn with picks 13-15 of the first round in 2015.

■ The fourth line, which was trailing Connor after some strong pressure at the other end, was Boston’s best 5-on-5 line in the opening 40. Wagner had a breakaway in the first period, set up by a Nordstrom steal in the neutral zone, foiled as he tried to go five-hole, and they had offensive zone pressure on nearly every shift. They’ve not had their game working for most of the year (and have been split up often). It was their best game in weeks.

■ Wagner didn’t play the final 4:47 of the first period, departing for the dressing room. The reason was unclear, though he did go into the boards, shoulder/side-first, on his final shift. He returned to start the second.

■ The Jets, outshot, 12-6, in the first, went the opening six minutes of the second before landing their initial shot. It was a good one. Andrew Copp stood in front and redirected a Josh Morrissey power-play point shot from post-to-post, giving the visitors a 2-1 lead.

■ The Bruins answered with one of their own. Five seconds after Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler tripped his former Black and Gold buddy, David Krejci, Pastrnak ripped a one-timer past Brossoit. His 34th of the season came from his office in the left circle, on a one-timer. Goalies who think they can stop it are . . . overconfident. Credit DeBrusk with a good screen, too.

■ The Bruins took their first lead with 1:11 left in the second period. It lasted all of 1:03.

■ DeBrusk finished his 12th goal of the year on the breakaway, snapping one over Brossoit’s glove. The play began when DeBrusk sealed off the boards to create a turnover at his own blue line, and cannonballed up the ice as a Jets defenseman made an ill-timed change.

■ The defenseman in question: Pionk, who channeled his frustration in a healthy manner. With Matt Grzelcyk off for interference, the ex-Ranger ripped a slapper past a screened Halak. The Bruins, as they did on Copp’s power-play tip earlier, allowed a lot of acreage at the top of the zone. And Brandon Carlo, tied up with no one, was blocking the sun in front of his netminder.

■ The penalty kill, which produced a 24-for-24 stretch before allowing two goals Tuesday at Nashville (5 for 7), was 0 for 2 through two periods. They were missing valuable PKer Zdeno Chara (jaw).

■ Danton Heinen played an engaged game, landing three shots through 40 minutes. The third line’s best chance came in the first. Heinen, challenged by Cassidy to shoot, shoot, shoot, attacked a soft area and fired from the slot, and Charlie Coyle couldn’t dunk a rebound as he was upended. Coyle drew a penalty early in the third.

■ Former Bruins pugilist P.J. Stock, who viewed the game from a luxury box at the Garden, was welcomed to TD Garden with a brief highlight video.

