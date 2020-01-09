There was Marcela Ziembova, who grinned and mimicked a hat toss when a reporter inquired, with the help of an English-to-Czech translator app, how she celebrated son David Pastrnak’s hat trick.

There was Cindy DeBrusk, her arm around her son as a flock of reporters and TV cameras asked about Jake DeBrusk’s two-goal night.

After a wild win over the Jets, the Bruins’ dressing room was filled with an invading army of overjoyed Mama Bears.

Can’t they stick around all season? At least come back for the playoffs.

“My ears are ringing,” joked Torey Krug, who absorbed their giddy, energetic support before and after Thursday’s 5-4 win, the Bruins’ second straight with the moms around. They cheered as reporters entered the room postgame, watching their sons discuss a team that, after a sluggish few weeks, played another complete 60 minutes.

Jaroslav Halak makes a stick save in the first period of Thursday’s win. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

DeBrusk and Pastrnak were the No. 1 star sons of the night for Boston (26-8-11), combining for all five goals. With his league-best 33rd, 34th, and 35th strikes of the season, Pastrnak tied the game each time. DeBrusk provided the third-period winner, scoring 33 seconds after Pastrnak caused his mom to send her “B” cap flying from a TD Garden luxury box.

“We could probably hear them from the stands on the ice,” Jake DeBrusk said. “We heard them, right after the game, come in all screaming.”

What a night for DeBrusk (2-1—3), who had his second two-goal game in two weeks. Clearly heating up, DeBrusk factored in the Bruins’ final four goals. He set a screen for Pastrnak’s one-time power-play bomb, which tied the score at 2 in the second period. He gave Boston its first lead of the night with 1:11 left in the frame, sealing off the wall, sending himself on a breakaway with a crafty poke, and speeding toward a top-shelf finish and fist-pumping celebration.

Not only that, he raced into the zone and shot to create the rebound that gave Pastrnak his hat trick at 11:13 of the third, then tipped home a Charlie McAvoy drive with 11:46 left.

“Lots of love, lots of home cooking, lots of fun,” said Cindy DeBrusk, reviewing this one-game mom’s trip that stretched into two, before she headed back to her Edmonton home.

“I’d love to stay. The Bruins have treated us so well. It’s precious to have time from these guys. He’s far away, right? We’re a long way from home.”

Chris Wagner checks Winnipeg’s Neal Pionk into the Bruins bench in the second period of Thursday’s game. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Likewise Mama Pastrnak, who watched her son score his first hat trick since Nov. 26, and seventh since the beginning of last season. That’s as many as the next two on the list combined (Alex Ovechkin 4, Patrik Laine 3). In the Rocket Richard race, Pastrnak (35, in 45 games) pulled four ahead of Auston Matthews (31, who nearly caught him) and eight clear of Jack Eichel (27).

“I don’t think about it,” Pastrnak said of the race, though he conceded he’s aware of the numbers. “It’s hockey. It’s a team sport. None of that matters.”

“Finally able to put two games [together] . . . It’s been a while since we did that.”

Pastrnak also became the sixth Bruin in franchise history with eight career hat tricks. Again: 23 years old.

He found himself on the fourth line for his first of the night, at 17:14 of the first period. Winnipeg (24-17-4) took the first lead when Kyle Connor undressed Krug at 7:35, after an ill-advised Brandon Carlo pinch. But Pastrnak eased into a soft area and snapped a Joakim Nordstrom feed past Jets backup Laurent Brossoit (five goals allowed on 36 shots). Pastrnak was needed because regular No. 4 RW Chris Wagner was yanked off by a concussion spotter. Wagner later returned to finish what coach Bruce Cassidy called his best offensive game of the season. He hit a post and had several chances.

It was a full-value kind of win for Boston, which got a power-play response from Pastrnak after Winnipeg’s Andrew Copp tipped home a power-play shot. The first, second, third, and fourth lines pulled their weight — even when they didn’t have a boost from No. 88.

Bruins fans threw plenty of hats on the ice in the third period Thursday to celebrate David Pastrnak's big evening. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“There were a lot of looks by every line. It went in for a couple guys,” Pastrnak said, adding that the fourth line (Nordstrom, Sean Kuraly, Wagner) was “flying . . . they had a hell of a game.”

The only major Black and Gold gripes were a penalty kill that went 0 for 2, and an off night from netminder Jaroslav Halak, who gave up four goals on his first 16 shots and finished with 16 saves.

Still, some way to send out the moms, originally invited by the team to Tuesday’s win over Nashville. They had to get back to their lives. As the bubbling in the dressing room died down, there were hugs and see-you-laters, wishes for safe travels, promises to stay in touch.

And an open invitation: Come back soon.

Matt Porter