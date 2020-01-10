Zdeno Chara is set to play for the 999th time in a Bruins uniform in Saturday’s visit to the New York Islanders. The Bruins captain missed Thursday’s 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets because of a problem related to jaw surgery performed last month.
“I feel ready to go,” Chara said after practice Friday at Warrior Ice Arena Friday. “I want to play, yeah, excited for tomorrow.”
Chara hoped to be in the lineup against Winnipeg but, said coach Bruce Cassidy, “That was a decision made higher up, that he should take the day off, and he did, begrudgingly.”
“Of course I want to play but, you know, sometimes you have to listen to your body, listen to the doctors,” Chara said. “I think the decision was made for the right reasons, so today is a new day and getting ready for tomorrow’s game.”
Asked if he thought the problem had been solved, Chara said, “I hope so. It’s very unfortunate. Sometimes these things happen for whatever reasons. This one, obviously, came out of nowhere on the morning of the Nashville game [a 6-2 Bruins win Tuesday].
“So, right away we were taking precautionary actions, ended up monitoring it closely, and so that’s just where it’s at right now.”
In addition to 998 regular-season games, Chara has performed in 137 playoff games with the Bruins.