Zdeno Chara is set to play for the 999th time in a Bruins uniform in Saturday’s visit to the New York Islanders. The Bruins captain missed Thursday’s 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets because of a problem related to jaw surgery performed last month.

“I feel ready to go,” Chara said after practice Friday at Warrior Ice Arena Friday. “I want to play, yeah, excited for tomorrow.”

Chara hoped to be in the lineup against Winnipeg but, said coach Bruce Cassidy, “That was a decision made higher up, that he should take the day off, and he did, begrudgingly.”