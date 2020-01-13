Then, to punctuate their frustration, the Bruins watched Brad Marchand overskate his shootout attempt, skating by the puck after grazing it with his stick at center ice. The puck moved 2-3 inches forward as Marchand skated by it. Game over. Once touching the puck and losing possession, players are not allowed to regather the biscuit for a shootout attempt.

Travis Konecny delivered the shootout winner, the only Flyer to score against Jaro Halak in five attempts.

PHILADELPHIA — On the night team captain Zdeno Chara logged his 1,000th regular-season game in Black and Gold, the Bruins booted away a three-goal lead in the second period and ended up served a 6-5 shootout defeat by the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

They dropped to 0-7 in shootouts this season. The muff also ended Boston’s win streak at three games.

The Bruins pulled out to a 5-2 lead early in the second, only to have the Flyers tighten it with a pair of quick strikes later in the period, the Bruins again letting their attack mentality lapse after moving to what appeared to be a comfortable lead.

The Flyers finally knotted it when defenseman Travis Sanheim knocked home his second of the night with 7:02 remaining in regulation and the two sides skate four apiece.

Observations from earlier in the game:

■ There was a much improved start for Bruins, compared to their previous outing, Saturday night vs. the Islanders. Their early burst here included an Anders Bjork goal, his seventh of the season, with 4:15 gone for the 1-0 lead.

■ Following Saturday’s game in Brooklyn, coach Bruce Cassidy said he felt Bjork’s game was “light” by NHL standards. He wanted to see more net drive from the former Notre Dame standout. By the looks of his goal, and his play throughout the night, Bjork heard the message. He carried deep down the slot before he finally swept in his doorstep backhander, opting to hold the puck rather than dish off under pressure.

■ David Krejci connected for the 2-0 lead 3:11 before the intermission, cashing in on the power play off a hard feed off left wing by Danton Heinen. Rarely is Krejci the net-front presence on the Boston power play. He is usually the distributor. But the play developed quickly, with Charlie Coyle carrying into the offensive zone, and his feed to Heinen on the wing sent Krejci to the net.

■ The Krejci goal, his 10th, extended Boston’s streak to a franchise-high 14 games in which they connected for at least one power play goal.

■ Patrice Bergeron was tagged with a four-minute high-sticking penalty at the 18:00 mark, his stick clipping Scott Laughton around the face in the Flyers’ defensive zone. It took the Broad Streets only 22 seconds before ex-BC Eagle Kevin Hayes ripped home a Travis Konecny feed on Jaro Halak’s short (glove) side to cut the Boston lead in half.

■ The 4-minute high stick was only the second of Bergeron’s career, spanning 1,066 games. His other came against the Sharks on Oct. 21, 2014, when he clipped ex-UMass defenseman Justin Braun, now a member of the Flyers.

■ Goals by David Pastrnak — league-high No. 36 — Charlie Coyle, and one more by Krejci had the Bruins sitting pretty, 5-2, by the 7:21 mark of the second period.

■ Pretty quickly turned ugly when the Flyers popped in a quick pair of their own. The first by Sean Couturier at 13:12, the second by rookie center Connor Bunnaman, only 94 seconds later. All of a sudden, an easy Bruins win turned into a nailbiter.

■ Pastrnak’s goal, only 33 seconds into the period, include a secondary assist to Chara — career regular-season point No. 656 to add to his Game No. 1,000 celebration.

Kevin Paul Dupont