If the postseason began today, the Bruins would have home ice in a best-of-seven against the Noel Acciari-Frank Vatrano Panthers.

The Bruins are tied at the top of the NHL standings (65 points) with St. Louis and Washington. The Flyers, with 52 points, begin the day one point out of a wild-card playoff berth, stacked in traffic behind Carolina (56) and Florida (53).

PHILADELPHIA -- Your mornin’ wake-up call from Philadelphia, where the 27-8-11 Bruins, fresh off their 3-2 OT win in Brooklyn , will take on the 23-13-6 Flyers Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

■ Matt Grzelcyk, who logged only 1:27 in Saturday’s win, skated here on Sunday, despite sustaining a nasty slash the night before to the back of his leg. We’ll find out after today’s late-morning workout if Gryz is good to go against the distant sons of Moose Dupont. If not, look for Steven Kampfer to draw back into the Black-and-Gold six-pack.

■ Patrice Bergeron’s OT game-winner, off Torey Krug’s dish from the left-wing half wall, came on a rare 4-on-3 OT power play. It extended the Bruins run to a franchise-record 13 games with at least one power-play goal.

Advertisement

■ Tuukka Rask, stellar in net against the Islanders, likely will give way here to Jaro Halak, putting Rask back in the bar Tuesday night in Columbus, where the Bruins will face the Blue Jackets. The CBJs stretched the Bruins to six games last spring in the Eastern Conference semifinals. As of this morning, they’re also out of a playoff berth, tied with the Flyers at 52 points.

■ With Grzelcyk hors de combat in the early going vs. the Islanders, Boston’s backenders logged some heavy minutes, led by: Charlie McAvoy (28:43), Krug (26:22) and Brandon Carlo (26:03).

■ Krug had the primary helper on Bergeron’s quick snap from the left wing circle on Saturday’s GWG. The second apple went to Rask, who now has 15 career assists in his 522 regular-season games.

Advertisement

■ The chop on Krug’s leg, unpenalized, was delivered by veteran Isles center Derick Brassard. It was a heavy game, start to finish, and that’s OK. But the guys in stripes have to do a better job when the hacks are that blatant.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.