Rask, who will celebrate his 33rd birthday in March, then kidded the Boston media contingent here for the evening’s Bruins-Flyers matchup that he would not offer further details about his vacation destination.

“Somewhere tropical,” said Rask, when asked here where he’ll spend his respite.

PHILADELPHIA — Tuukka Rask, figuring his body needs more sunshine and less time under bright arena lights, informed the NHL on Monday that he will sit out its upcoming All Star weekend, Jan. 24-26, in St. Louis.

“I don’t want you knocking on my door,” he said to one veteran wag in particular.

By opting out of the league’s mid-season showcase event, Rask will be forced to sit out a game upon the club’s return from its extended January vaca. After facing the Vegas Golden Knights at the Garden on Jan. 21, the Bruins are not back in action again until Friday, Jan. 31, in Winnipeg. The Bruins also play the next night in St.Paul, Minnesota.

With Rask not eligible for the game with the Jets, the Bruins likely will have AHL Providence tender Max Lagace (currently 14-6-2 with the WannaB’s ) in uniform along with Jaro Halak (the starter here vs. the Flyers).

“I was thinking about it a lot when I saw the scheduling,” said Rask, explaining his decision. “First of all, it’s a great honor to be chosen, obviously. It makes the decision tough. But for me, I had to be kinda selfish, thinking how much hockey we played last year . . . and thinking of playing until June again [this year]. And with this falling in the middle of our bye week, I wouldn’t be able to do anything with the family.”

Rask joins Caps star winger Alex Ovechkin among the hell-no-we-won’t-go contingent to sit out the ASG weekend.

“Kind of a selfish decision,” reiterated Rask, who had appeared in 27 of the club’s 46 games this season prior to the stop here. “Now I can spend time with the family and get my mind and body rejuvenated and be ready for the last couple of busy months of the season.

Rask added that the Bruins were “fine with” his decision.

“I gave them a heads up,” he said, referring to Boston management. “I talked to goalie Bob even way before the break, that if there’s a possibility I’m going, then it’s going to be more beneficial for me to sit somewhere else, take the break. But, yeah, they were supportive, very supportive.

“It’s everybody’s choice, I guess,” added Rask, emphasizing it’s up to individuals to decide what they want to do. “Nobody really wants to make the league look bad or anything like that, but sometimes you have to be selfish with these decisions, thinking of the family and the second part of the season.”

Upon returning from the bye break, the Bruins will have 31 games remaining on the 82-game regular-season schedule.

Matt Grzelcyk, who exited Saturday’s game with the Islanders after only three shifts (and 1:27 in ice time) was back in the defensive mix here vs. the Flyers.

Grzelcyk underwent X-rays Saturday night immediately after being hacked on the back of the leg by Islander center Derick Brassard. He felt considerably better on Sunday, enabling him to practice in the afternoon, and felt good to go after his late-morning skate here at Wells Fargo Center.

“I don’t even know how vicious it was,” Grzelcyk said late Monday morning, downplaying the force of Brassard’s chop. “But it just kind of caught me in a really weird spot. . . . I’m sure I’ll feel better tonight.”

The Bruins entered the evening amid a season-best run of 13 consecutive games with at least one power- play goal, going 15-for-48 (31.3 pct) over that stretch.

The breakdown on those 13 man-up strikes: Patrice Bergeron (5), David Pastrnak (4), Jake DeBrusk (3), and one each from Danton Heinen, Torey Krug, Brad Marchand. Notably, only one strike from a defenseman.

The Bruins record across those 13 games: 7-1-5 (.731).

