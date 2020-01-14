■ Always willing to step in front of a puck, the Flak Jackets came to TD Garden on Jan. 2 and beat the Bruins, 2-1, in overtime . More recently, John Tortorella’s club pulled three wins from a four-game Western swing, and have had two days off after Saturday’s 3-0 win over Vegas. The Bruins, their three-game winning streak snapped, should arrive here salty.

■ The B’s, eight points up on red-hot Tampa in the Atlantic Division, visit Cannon Country for the first time since closing out the second round in late May. The CBJs, an afterthought in September after major summer departures, are an injury-riddled surprise contender: 52 points, two behind second wild card Philly (54), with Florida (53) in between.

COLUMBUS -- After their disappointing shootout loss in Philadelphia , the Bruins (27-8-12) turn around and face the Blue Jackets (22-16-8) for their third game in four nights (7 p.m., NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub):

■ Boston upped its league-high totals in overtime and shootout losses — 12, also known as loser points — in Monday’s 6-5 shootout setback. Coach Bruce Cassidy, clearly annoyed, ripped his club’s performance as “unprofessional” in the latter half. It was, to this eye, their most embarrassing loss since Nov. 12, when they choked on a four-goal lead and lost to the Panthers in a shootout. Common denominator for both: a blown three-goal lead.

■ The Bruins are abysmal in the shootout. Now 0-7 when a game is decided by the skills competition, they have by far the worst record in the league. Next-worst: Ottawa and St. Louis are both 0-3. Not sure there’s much rhyme or reason to any of this, particularly after Brad Marchand, one of the league’s elite offensive players, duffed the puck at center ice to end the game.

■ Tuukka Rask, who announced Monday he’ll skip the All-Star game for some R-n-R, will start Tuesday. If the Bruins keep their one-for-me, one-for-you split of Rask and Jaro Halak entering the break, Rask could get a full 10 days off between starts, assuming he makes his final pre-ASG start in Sunday’s matinee at Pittsburgh, and takes back the net at Winnipeg on Jan. 31.

■ Some of the good on Monday: David Pastrnak upped his league-leading goal total to 36, five over Auston Matthews, and Marchand, before his center-ice whiff, pulled into a tie for third in assists (43). The Bruins also extended their club-record power play goal streak to 14 games.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattyports.