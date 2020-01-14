COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Bruins are a tight group. Brad Marchand is chief of chirps in the room. He dishes it out and takes it in kind.

While Krug ponders how he might land the next blow his long-running social media war with his teammate, Marchand’s confidence didn’t appear to have dipped. Tuesday afternoon, knowing his flubbed puck pickup Monday was making headlines, he tweeted a photo of himself kissing the Stanley Cup in 2011, with a winking emoji.

Meanwhile, his coach was wondering about how he might manage his shooters the next time the Bruins are in that position.

The Bruins fell to 0-7 in the shootout Monday in Philadelphia, by far the worst mark in the league. Next worst: Ottawa and St. Louis, both 0-3. The Bruins are 4 for 30 on shootout attempts, and their best players have struggled.

David Pastrnak, the league’s leading goal scorer, is 1 for 6. Pastrnak entered Tuesday with 36 goals, five more than second-place Auston Matthews. Marchand, one of the premier puckhandlers in the league, has scored at a 35-goal pace over the last four-plus seasons. He has zero shootout goals in seven attempts, and his game-ending graze at center ice made headlines across hockey.

“Just one of those things that happens once a year. It happened to him,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I’m not thinking twice about that. We had four other opportunities we didn’t score on. We’ve had six other shootouts we haven’t scored much in. It was just one of those plays that happens once in a blue moon.”

The coach said he is considering lineup changes, but didn’t commit to them. He has used eight players in shootouts, including the aforementioned stars and Charlie Coyle (2 for 7), Chris Wagner (1 for 3), Jake DeBrusk (0 for 3), David Krejci (0 for 2), and Patrice Bergeron and Charlie McAvoy (both 0 for 1).

“As soon as it’s over, you’re thinking, ‘I’m using three defensemen next time, screw it,’ ” Cassidy said. “I just find it hard to go away from your best players in those situations, guys that typically score. At some point, you do need to mix it up.”

One possible adjustment: Cassidy said players have been deking more than shooting on breakaways and shootout attempts. He has been trying to coax several of his charges to shoot more during regular play, too.

. . .

Imagine this scenario: Five years from now, Matt Grzelcyk has carved out a role as the left-side partner to McAvoy on Boston’s No. 1 defensive pair.

If that seems surprising, it shouldn’t.

Grzelcyk, 26, has developed well in his third full season under Cassidy, the only pro coach he has known. He sees regular shifts with McAvoy on the second power-play unit and occasionally at 5 on 5. Though 5 feet 9 inches, he is an excellent skater with a sharp stick, two qualities that help him thwart rushes and transport pucks out of the zone. He makes a strong first pass and is improving as a shooter. More ice time is in his future.

But Cassidy, rankled over a blown three-goal lead in Monday’s shootout loss at Philadelphia, sent a message that mistakes will not be permitted. He made Grzelcyk a healthy scratch for the first time since last January, when he let John Moore take a turn.

This time, Cassidy didn’t sit Grzelcyk to keep Steven Kampfer warm. He also wasn’t managing Grzelcyk’s leg injury from Saturday against the Islanders.

“No,” Cassidy said bluntly. “He didn’t play well enough.”

Grzelcyk, who declined to discuss the move when approached by a Globe reporter, didn’t see the ice for the final 10:35 of the 6-5 loss at Philly, including overtime. He was on the ice for two critical goals in Philadelphia’s comeback, after which an irritated Cassidy described the team’s performance as “unprofessional” in the latter half of the game. Grzelcyk was outworked by Flyers forwards on both goals against, and swatted a clearing attempt toward Jaro Halak before Travis Sanheim potted the loose puck for the tying goal.

Cassidy was pointing fingers at defenseman and forwards — noting the latter group’s habit of circling away from the action — to take care of the front of the net.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re the biggest guy or the smallest guy,” Cassidy said. “You’ve got to have a good stick, get under people, battle people, so the goaltender can find the puck, see the puck, freeze the puck.”

. . .

Tuukka Rask, who announced Monday he’ll skip the All-Star game for some R&R, got the start. If the Bruins keep their one-for-me, one-for-you split of Rask and Halak entering the break, Rask could get a full 10 days off between starts. That’s assuming he makes his final pre-ASG start in Sunday’s matinee at Pittsburgh, and takes back the net at Winnipeg on Jan. 31 . . . Par Lindholm and David Backes were scratched . . . The Bruins plan to honor the longevity milestones of Rask and Halak and defenseman Zdeno Chara in upcoming pregame ceremonies. Rask (Thursday against Pittsburgh) and Halak (Jan. 21 against Vegas) will be celebrated for playing their 500th games. The Bruins will applaud Chara for his 1,000th on Feb. 8 against Arizona . . . After the morning skate, ex-Bruin Riley Nash, in his second season with the Blue Jackets (3-7—10 in 41 games), met with several old teammates and friendly staffers outside the visitors’ dressing room.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattyports.