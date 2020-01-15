Rask was bound for concussion protocol, which leaves him out until his symptoms clear. Given the importance of the No. 1 goalkeeper, and the upcoming break in the schedule (Jan. 22-30), it would be no surprise if he did not return until Jan. 31.

■ No word from the Bruins regarding the health of Tuukka Rask, who was concussed by an unpenalized blind-side blow from Blue Jackets rookie Emil Bemstrom in Tuesday’s loss. They were off Wednesday before Thursday’s game against the Penguins at TD Garden.

Even before Bemstrom bonked him, Rask had said he would skip the All-Star Game, a decision that will cost him a one-game suspension. Perhaps he could serve it next Tuesday against Vegas, the last game before the break.

Advertisement

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety did not discipline Bemstrom because it could not find that he acted maliciously. Though he was at least careless, it is difficult to make a case that Bemstrom targeted Rask.

■ Organizational goaltending depth was an area of concern last summer, but the two goalies in Providence, Max Lagace and Dan Vladar, have been strong.

Lagace seems likely to get the call if help is needed Thursday. At 27, he is five years older than his batterymate and has 16 games of NHL experience (Vladar has zero). His five shutouts are tops in the AHL.

Don’t count out Vladar. He has split time with Lagace since returning Dec. 1 from a six-week lower-body injury. In nine starts since then, he has allowed 15 goals with a .947 save percentage and two shutouts. He has been better of late than Lagace, who has a save percentage of .900 or below in five of his last seven starts.

■ The Brett Ritchie experiment is over.

Advertisement

The Bruins waived the right wing Wednesday, a day after his 27th game filling a uniform. He did that capably, at 6 foot 4 inches and 220 pounds, but the puck skill and hockey sense were lacking, particularly noticeable on a roster of intelligent forwards.

The Bruins took a one-year, $1 million flyer on the ex-Dallas Star, hoping he would find some traction at age 26. They got two goals, four assists, and 89 hits.

If Ritchie got there, he was willing, but when the Bruins needed someone to deliver a message, his presence was . . . again, lacking. Case in point: After Bemstrom flattened Rask, Brandon Carlo, Torey Krug, and Joakim Nordstrom eventually challenged Bemstrom to answer for his hit. Jake DeBrusk and Anders Bjork took their shots at him. Ritchie didn’t get involved. What else was he supposed to bring?

Clearly, the Bruins had seen enough. Their next move will be interesting.

■ Assuming they want to fill the No. 3 right wing spot with someone other than David Backes for Thursday’s game against the resurgent Penguins (welcome back, Sidney Crosby), Karson Kuhlman seems like a logical choice.

A strong skater with a sneaky shot, he was the leading contender to play on David Krejci’s right side when the season opened, but cracked his tibia eight games in. He has two goals and an assist in four games for Providence. He’s also a good penalty killer, which could, in theory, take those duties off Bjork’s plate, and keep him fresher for five-on-five play.

Advertisement

If the brass feels there hasn’t been enough respondin’ around here lately — and they would be correct — they could send another message and call up Trent Frederic.

There are issues with this.

Frederic, leading the AHL in penalty minutes (102), has won each of his six fights, and has stood up for his teammates left and right (mostly with rights). He is also a left-shot center, not a right-shot wing, and questions about his pace persist.

Danton Heinen and Charlie Coyle have been an effective LW/C pair of late, and the Bruins are aching for consistency in the middle six. Would it make sense to risk stunting that momentum by moving one of them out of position so Frederic could have an easier break-in?

■ Jack Studnicka, to this eye, would be best served with a full year in Providence. The organization’s top prospect, the right-shot center has a 14-12—26 line in 38 games, an AHL-high five shorthanded goals, and plays maximum all-situation minutes for Providence.

He is getting all the ice time he needs to develop into a contender for top-six varsity work. This is his first year as a pro. Let him cook.

■ Cameron Hughes, a month after taking a dirty elbow from ex-Providence captain Tommy Cross (now with AHL Springfield), is back on skates. Officer Frederic was first on the scene after Cross laid out Hughes.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattyports.